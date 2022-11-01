The Blaine County Commissioners will be meeting in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to act on a series of contracts, report on the state of ARPA funding recipients and address a funding request for emergency housing.
The county looks to take action on a contract with Biota Research and Consulting to act as an independent contract to conduct research to determine what permits from the state will be required to begin construction on the Colorado Gulch pedestrian bridge, which the board approved two weeks ago in regular session.
The board will also consider on a deal with the firm Water Futures, Inc., to serve as a coordinator for the county's Land, Water and Wildlife program. The role, which would direct the levy's various restoration projects, would pay no more than more than $47,000.
