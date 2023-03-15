Old County Courthouse
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County commissioners have taken the first step toward participating in a nationwide litigation settlement with opioid manufactures and distributers.

On March 7, the commissioners approved a participation agreement with the Idaho Attorney General’s office to collect a still unknown amount of money.

By doing so, the county will be considered for receiving these funds. The allotted money is expected to begin coming into the county’s coffers within the next few months.

