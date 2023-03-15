The Blaine County commissioners have taken the first step toward participating in a nationwide litigation settlement with opioid manufactures and distributers.
On March 7, the commissioners approved a participation agreement with the Idaho Attorney General’s office to collect a still unknown amount of money.
By doing so, the county will be considered for receiving these funds. The allotted money is expected to begin coming into the county’s coffers within the next few months.
Blaine County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham said the county has no prediction of exactly how much of the allotted money it will receive, as the amount depends on the number of eligible local governments in Idaho that decide to participate in the agreement.
In 2021, nationwide settlements were reached to resolve all opioid litigation brought by states and local political subdivisions against the country’s three largest pharmaceutical distributers.
The settlements were the culmination of negotiations between the manufacturers, distributers and representatives of the state attorneys general, court-appointed plaintiffs executive committee and a negotiation committee comprising attorneys in the National Prescription Opiate Litigation.
In 2021, pharmaceutical manufacturers McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, along with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson, finalized settlements and payments to municipalities affected by the opioid epidemic began, according to the National Opioid Settlement website.
The opioid manufacturers agreed to pay up to $21 billion over 18 years, with Johnson & Johnson agreeing to pay an additional $5 billion over no more than nine years.
In 2022, three pharmacy chains and two additional manufacturers reached settlements for the payment of multiple billions of dollars.
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart will collectively pay more than $13 billion over a 15 year period. Opioid manufacturer Teva agreed to pay $3.34 billion over 13 years and to provide $1.2 billion worth of its generic version of the drug Narcan over 10 years or $240 million in cash in lieu of the product. Another manufacture, Allegan, agreed to pay $2.02 billion over seven years. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In