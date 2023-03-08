Old County Courthouse
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County commissioners last week unanimously approved a resolution that establishes an advisory committee that will oversee the collection development impact fees.

Municipalities can assess impact fees on developers to pay for infrastructure improvements that must be added due to new construction and associated growth. New development that brings in new residents to the county can potentially add financial strain on infrastructure and services, the board said, include schools, libraries, water and sewer services, roads and bridges, police and fire-protection services. Impact fees are intended to offset the additional cost of maintaining these services.

“I think this this will be great for our community,” Commission Chair Muffy Davis said. “I think this is a positive step with a lot of qualified, great people.”

mshultz@mtexpress.com

