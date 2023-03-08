The Blaine County commissioners last week unanimously approved a resolution that establishes an advisory committee that will oversee the collection development impact fees.
Municipalities can assess impact fees on developers to pay for infrastructure improvements that must be added due to new construction and associated growth. New development that brings in new residents to the county can potentially add financial strain on infrastructure and services, the board said, include schools, libraries, water and sewer services, roads and bridges, police and fire-protection services. Impact fees are intended to offset the additional cost of maintaining these services.
“I think this this will be great for our community,” Commission Chair Muffy Davis said. “I think this is a positive step with a lot of qualified, great people.”
The resolution, which was approved on Feb. 28, dictates that the advisory committee will work with Anne Wescott of Boise-based Galena Consulting to determine growth and cost assumptions from entities that may benefit from public projects, such as roads, bridges and other facilities. This committee is required to report directly to the board of commissioners.
The Blaine County commissioners consider the advisory committee’s recommended revisions at least once every 12 months.
According to the resolution, the advisory committee's recommendations and the commissioners’ actions are intended to ensure that the benefits to a development paying impact fees are shared equitably, that impact fees charged to the development do not exceed a proportionate share of system improvements costs, and that the procedures for administering the impact fees remains efficient.
The commissioners will appoint board members for terms of three year, The board will be at least five members, of which two or more members shall be active in the business of development, building or real estate and at least two or more members shall not to be active in the business of development, building or real estate. All members must reside within the county boundaries.
Additionally, the resolution states that no members of the advisory board may be employees or officials of the county.
