Blaine County commissioners unanimously approved a request on Tuesday morning to accept approximately $2,120,000 of America Rescue Plan Act funds from the local assistance and tribal consistency fund—a general revenue enhancement program that provides additional assistance to eligible revenue-sharing counties and tribal governments.
According to County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham, these funds will be received in two equal payments of $1,059,860. They will be granted to the county separately from the $4,471,559 of federal monies received from the coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds portion of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“These funds are meant to be treated as general revenue funds,” McDougall Graham said. “Really, the only restriction is that these funds cannot be used for any lobbying activities. Otherwise, they can be used to support our general fund and any other governmental services. Basically, the process would be for us to accept the funds, then my office would submit the application and then the first check should arrive within five days, which is pretty incredible.”
According to the U.S Department of the Treasury, the American Rescue Plan appropriated $2 billion to Treasury across fiscal years 2022 and 2023 to provide payments to eligible revenue-sharing counties and tribal governments for use on any governmental purpose.
Programs, services and capital expenditures that are traditionally undertaken by a government are considered to fulfill a “governmental purpose,” according to the language of the Department of Treasury’s acceptance form.
The Treasury stipulates that these funds may be used to maintain or expand public services to the respective communities. Recipients of the funds may also invest in infrastructure to facilitate economic development, improve health outcomes or transition their communities to clean energy. Recipients may transfer and pool granted funds with other entities for projects, provided that recipients are able to track use of the funds in line with federal reporting and compliance requirements.
Recipients may also invest in restoring and bolstering government capacity, such as increasing the size of their government workforce or investing in improvements in service delivery, like technology infrastructure and data analysis resources, that will improve delivery of services to their communities.
“I think this funding will be very beneficial to Blaine County,” Commissioner Angenie McCleary said. “I think that given all of our county’s needs and the purpose of these funds that we should use them for internal county government services that we directly provide.”
Commissioner Dick Fosbury briefly suggested that the funds may be used to assist in the county’s housing crisis. However, the board still must convene at a later date to decide exactly how the funds will be allocated across the county. ￼
