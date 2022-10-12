Blaine County commissioners unanimously approved a request on Tuesday morning to accept approximately $2,120,000 of America Rescue Plan Act funds from the local assistance and tribal consistency fund—a general revenue enhancement program that provides additional assistance to eligible revenue-sharing counties and tribal governments.

According to County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham, these funds will be received in two equal payments of $1,059,860. They will be granted to the county separately from the $4,471,559 of federal monies received from the coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds portion of the American Rescue Plan Act.

“These funds are meant to be treated as general revenue funds,” McDougall Graham said. “Really, the only restriction is that these funds cannot be used for any lobbying activities. Otherwise, they can be used to support our general fund and any other governmental services. Basically, the process would be for us to accept the funds, then my office would submit the application and then the first check should arrive within five days, which is pretty incredible.”

