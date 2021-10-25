Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg will step away from the elected position at the end of the year.
Greenberg, a Democrat, submitted a letter of resignation last week to his fellow commissioners, other Blaine County leaders and staff, and the Blaine County Democrats, the party committee that will be responsible for nominating replacement candidates to finish Greenberg’s term. Greenberg was elected to a two-year term in 2020 and will have one more year remaining in that term when he leaves office.
In an interview Monday, Oct. 25, Greenberg said he is leaving his post because he has decided to retire, something he was looking ahead to when he was re-elected last year.
“I had made the decision that I was not going to seek another term when I ran last time,” he said. “I have worked my tail off for a long time.”
Greenberg, 68, has served on the County Commission since 2012, when he was appointed to replace former County Commissioner Tom Bowman after Bowman resigned before the end of his last term. He currently serves with Commissioner Angenie McCleary and Commission Chair Dick Fosbury.
The Blaine County Democratic Central Committee—known as the Blaine County Democrats—will take applications from candidates to serve the remainder of the term, which runs until January 2023. Per Idaho code, the organization will nominate three candidates, with Gov. Brad Little ultimately choosing who to appoint to the position.
Greenberg has lived in the Wood River Valley for 39 years. He has worked as a restaurant owner and operator, a financial manager and a developer, among other jobs. He said he does not have any specific plans for retirement but will continue his service on the board of the “I Have a Dream” Foundation—Idaho, which develops educational opportunities and scholarships for students. He might also continue his service on the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority—the governing board of the airport in Hailey—if he is asked, he said.
In his letter of resignation and the interview, Greenberg praised his colleagues and said he will miss working with them.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to have been able to serve my community and to work alongside such a great group of people,” he stated in the letter.
