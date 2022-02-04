Leaders of Blaine County and its cities took the first step Tuesday toward analyzing how they can cooperate to address the community-housing crisis in the region.
Representatives of the cities in the Wood River Valley and the Blaine County Housing Authority discussed the issue with the Blaine County commissioners in a virtual meeting hosted by the city of Ketchum.
This meeting was the culmination of an effort that started last fall, according to Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley. City officials realized that countywide collaboration was needed to address housing issues when they considered approaching voters to ask for changes to Ketchum’s local-option taxes.
Local-option taxes are assessed under state law by small resort cities in Idaho to offset the increased costs of hosting large numbers of visitors. The taxes are approved by voters for specific terms. Ketchum, Hailey, and Sun Valley all collect LOTs.
Currently, Ketchum is not able to use LOT funds to support community-housing initiatives. Ketchum leaders plan to ask voters in May to approve increases in local-option taxes and allow the city to spend some LOT revenue on funding community housing.
Ellen Campfield Nelson, a housing consultant for Ketchum from the firm Agnew-Beck, presented housing data and analysis to the county’s leaders Tuesday. Agnew-Beck conducted a community survey about housing that received more than 1,100 responses. The survey yielded a list of seven key conclusions about Wood River Valley housing over the past two decades, Nelson said. They are:
- Long-term rentals have decreased in Ketchum.
- Affordability for renting or owning has not improved.
- Non-seasonal and non-luxury residential development has slowed.
- Seasonal and short-term rentals have increased.
- Housing costs have increased.
- Land available for development is very limited.
- Some residents are experiencing homelessness.
The COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened the trends and increased the urgency of a response, Nelson said.
“If you feel that these housing problems have been exacerbated in recent years, your feeling is corroborated by the data,” Nelson said. “This is a blender of factors. It’s hard to parse them apart.”
The Wood River Valley does not have a shortage of living spaces, but instead a discrepancy in the price of living spaces and the average income of local workers, Nelson said. The survey revealed that there are currently 436 “at-risk” households in Ketchum. At-risk is defined as “cost-burdened, homeless, or in substandard or overcrowded housing.” Agnew-Beck has estimated that the city would need to add 66 affordable-housing units a year to adequately address the need and keep up with predicted growth.
The survey indicated that Blaine County as a whole has 3,041 “at-risk” households and needs to add 471 units per year, Nelson said.
The next step is to take the survey data, among other numbers, and coordinate an action plan. Agnew-Beck’s presentation used initiatives in other Western ski towns as examples of how to move forward. The presentation noted that having a project manager for housing, dedicated staff, and public and private funding are necessary for success. Some public funding could come from state resources, it noted.
“Many of us have been lobbying the Legislature and government to fund a state housing trust fund, and many of us have been lobbying them as well for state ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) money for housing infrastructure,” Riley said.
The lobbying efforts have gotten some attention so far, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
Local representatives have been meeting once a week with officials from other resort cities in Idaho to discuss steps moving forward. The goal is to cooperate to foster passage of legislation that would help resort cities, Bradshaw said.
In the end, the group agreed to form a committee of the involved parties. The committee will be tasked with developing a written proposal for how to work together.
Though no major decisions were made Tuesday, officials are optimistic about where cooperative efforts could lead.
“Collectively,” Riley said, “we can chip away at those complex issues and see real progress, which is very much needed within Blaine County.” ￼
