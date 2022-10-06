Blaine County is in the process of raising $25,000 to fund a countywide educational program to conserve water and address local impacts to climate change.

The campaign would combine efforts among the county government, the cities of Bellevue, Hailey and Ketchum and the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District.

The campaign will focus on raising awareness about the importance of water conservation, encourage changes in behaviors and report water use to the community. It will establish sector-specific messages to reduce water consumption by land use.

