Blaine County is in the process of raising $25,000 to fund a countywide educational program to conserve water and address local impacts to climate change.
The campaign would combine efforts among the county government, the cities of Bellevue, Hailey and Ketchum and the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District.
The campaign will focus on raising awareness about the importance of water conservation, encourage changes in behaviors and report water use to the community. It will establish sector-specific messages to reduce water consumption by land use.
According to an Idaho climate-economy impacts assessment given to the county’s Land, Water and Wildlife Program by the University of Idaho, extreme weather is forecast to become more frequent.
The year 2021 was designated as a “D4” drought, the Idaho Department of Water Resources’ most severe classification. From January to March 2022, Blaine County experienced the driest period between those dates for the past 128 years. The Department of Water Resources declared a drought emergency on April 28.
Idaho is also predicted to experience lower snowpacks, with precipitation likely to increase in the winter and spring but much of that in the form of rain, while less summer rainfall could lead to lower hydroelectric capabilities across the state. According to the cited document, extreme drought situations contribute significantly toward less agricultural output, domestic water supply and energy production and more wildfires.
Of the $25,000 proposed to be spent on the program, a total of $10,000 is requested from the county and cities. Blaine County will shoulder $3,000 of the financial burden, as approved by the county commissioners in June. Hailey and Ketchum will provide $2,000 each while Bellevue and the Sun Valley Water and Sewer District will each provide $1,000. The project requested $1,000 from the city of Sun Valley, but the city has not yet confirmed its participation.
The contributions from the various governmental bodies would leave an additional $15,000 required to fund the project, in which the Blaine County Levy Advisory Board would request a grant from the county commissioners to fund the remaining costs. If this request is approved by the commissioners, 72% of all the funds for the project will be shouldered by the county government.
There has not yet been a date set for the project’s funds to be reviewed by the Levy Advisory Board, but the board has stated that it will occur later this month. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In