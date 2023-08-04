A major forest health management project will begin in the coming weeks after the Blaine County commissioners approved on Wednesday an Emergency Mountain Overlay District Site Alteration Permit application related to proposed work on approximately 100 acres of privately-owned land on the southeast side of Bald Mountain stretching from St. Luke’s hospital to the River Run area.
The permit was approved in a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Lindsay Mollineaux voting against it. Mollineaux said she felt the project was a great candidate for the regular permitting process, but that she didn’t feel it met the qualifications of an emergency permit.
Commissioners Muffy Davis and Angenie McCleary said the emergency permit was warranted due to the fire risk to the forest in question, which they visited last week, and the proximity to “critical infrastructure,” including the Ketchum-Sun Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant and Bald Mountain’s facilities.
The plan, explained Davis, includes a ground team cleaning up the smaller “hazardous fuel” (trees less than 12 feet tall) into piles and then burning it once conditions permit. The larger “dead hazard” trees will be removed by helicopter and stored on a southern portion of the property near Cold Springs Gulch Road.
No roads will be constructed for the project, McCleary emphasized.
The parcels of land listed on the Aug. 2 meeting agenda as part of the application are owned in the forested hillside portions by Oregon-based SV Cold Creek Properties, represented by attorney Gary Slette of Twin Falls, as well as about seven lots owned by SV Family Properties LLC located on Big Wood River Drive and Meadow Circle.
The SV Cold Creek Properties land covers 226 acres, 96 acres of which are forested.
Slette said the urgency of the project related both to the need to prevent “conflagration because of poor forest health” with “large amounts of dead and dying trees,” and the risk to the wastewater plant, as well as the landowner’s desire to “piggy back” on the forest management work currently underway on Bald Mountain by Sun Valley Co.
“The work crews are in place,” Slette said, and trained to do the difficult work on the steep hillside as well as tree removal by helicopter. “The concern is if the work crews are allowed to depart without getting this work done ... we simply cannot get them back to do such a small project.”
And, Slette added, it may otherwise be “cost prohibitive to the landowner.”
Mollineaux, who was unable to attend the last-minute site visit last week, asked numerous questions, including about plans for burning the small piles and storing the large trees, avoiding adverse impact to the Big Wood River, the timeline, and the percentage of trees that would be removed.
While Slette was unable to give an estimate on the percentage of trees that will be removed, he said “there is no plan to touch anything healthy.”
In terms of a timeline, Slette said as soon as they were able to enlist the crews, they will move fast for economic reasons, as well as to minimize the disturbance to the neighborhood. Due to the “sheer volume of dead trees,” he said, “they’re going to be there for a few weeks.”
While Slette several times compared the work to the forest management work happening on Baldy, McCleary made the point that the project is unrelated to anything recreational.
“We are not turning the KOA chutes into a recreation area,” Slette said, referencing an area sometimes used by expert skiers, although located on the private property.
Asked about any development on the acreage, Tom Bergin, the county’s land use and building services director, said there currently are no permanent structures. In terms of suitability for development, he pointed to a small, flat area in the very northeast corner of the property by Big Wood River Drive, and said the only area he could imagine for future development would be the southern end of the property by Cold Springs Gulch Road.
The 33-page “Vegetation Management Plan” included in the application states: “The overarching goal addressed in this plan is to restore ecosystem resilience and resistance in the face of uncharacteristic disturbances from wildfire, insects, and disease, which in turn includes actions to enhance ecosystem services tied to water quality, clean air, wildlife habitat, soil stability and permeability, public safety, aesthetics, and ecosystem integrity.”
The plan was authored by John Riling, owner of Integrated EcoServices LLC. Riling is also the North Zone solviculturist for the U.S. Forest Service in Boise. While Riling was present at the July 26 site visit, he was unable to attend the Aug. 2 meeting. However, given his expertise and background, Davis and McCleary said his involvement added credibility and gave them great confidence in the plan, as well as the critical nature of the stated risk.
The plan further states: “Disturbances that affect the property will inevitably affect the resort and the economy of the Wood River Valley. The property is also within the viewshed of Ketchum, creating a high value for aesthetics. ... A wildfire impacting the property could have devastating consequences to the cities’ infrastructure, including the Big Wood River, which would affect downstream communities in the Wood River Valley.”
During the public comment session, Ron Greenspan, president of the River Ranch Homeowners Association, which includes “nine lots that immediately front the property,” said that he and his neighbors had been following the situation for several years and were very supportive of the proposed project, acknowledging some disturbance to their neighborhood while the work was being done.
“We are so grateful and thankful we have a private citizen with the ecological interest and financial means to carry this out on their own,” Greenspan said.
Harry Griffith, executive director of the nonprofit organization Sun Valley Economic Development, said his comments were “strictly focused on economic impacts.” He talked about the high cost of recent fires in the area, the project area being “the entrance to Ketchum,” and in terms of fire insurance, the “increasing difficulty insuring those, particularly homes in the north valley with a value in excess of $1.5 million.”
Griffith said he had been working on ways to encourage private landowners to take steps to reduce fire risk and said he supported the project and approval of the permit.
There were no public comments against issuing the permit.
On the question of qualifying as an “emergency,” both McCleary and Davis said they felt comfortable it met the requirements.
“When the fire is here, it’s too late,” Davis said. “Do I wish the applicant had put it in a year ago? I wish that had been the process. But we are at this point.”
Delaying the project may mean losing it before the fire season ends or another starts, Davis said.
Mollineaux said she appreciated the quality of the application, but given that “no permanent structures were imminently threatened,” which is a qualification for an emergency permit, she wanted to see the applicant go through the regular process.
Davis talked about the ability of the commissioners to limit the scope now and ensure the applicant follows through on the work as proposed and come back with a restoration plan.
Slette said he was in conversation with a local company that may be able to utilize the large trees in a carbon-capture project.
All three commissioners agreed they were in uncharted territory, and warned against setting a precedent in allowing the emergency qualification.
“I take seriously the Mountain Overlay District,” Davis said. “It’s sacred to who we are as a community.” ￼
Now, if we could only get the BLM and the Forest Service to restrict campfires in unimproved camping areas like Trail Creek, Warm Springs, and all the other drainages coming into our vallley.
Even with repeated red flag weather days....Even with low fuel moisture....even with all the people who camp near our valley who repeatedly do not put out their campfire properly....the BLM and FS continues to permit campfires because they "do not want to restrict use on public lands".
If a fire gets out of control, as it did in the Moose Fire last year in Idaho....which burned over 100,000 acres, I would say that loss of habitat and recreation resources is an enourmous restriction in use and rather a permanent restriction in use. A huge fire could completely destroy our community. Just from one person that accidentally lets a campfire get out of control.
Folks, if you are concerned about the risk of an out of hand campfire destroying our valley, which is is very real risk, call the Forest Service and the BLM.
The states of Oregon and Washington, as well as British Columbia, have had campfire restrictions in effect for over a month. And, having studied the data, I can tell you they have far more moisture in the fuel than we do.
The BLM and the FS are irresponsible with our public lands in not putting Stage 1 fire restrictions into effect now.
.
1...."There is no plan to touch anything healthy."
2.....cleaning up the smaller "hazard fuel" (trees less than 12` tall)
3....?
