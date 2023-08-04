This aerial image shows the outline of the property on which the tree-thinning and forest-health project will be conducted this summer.

A major forest health management project will begin in the coming weeks after the Blaine County commissioners approved on Wednesday an Emergency Mountain Overlay District Site Alteration Permit application related to proposed work on approximately 100 acres of privately-owned land on the southeast side of Bald Mountain stretching from St. Luke’s hospital to the River Run area.

The permit was approved in a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Lindsay Mollineaux voting against it. Mollineaux said she felt the project was a great candidate for the regular permitting process, but that she didn’t feel it met the qualifications of an emergency permit.

Commissioners Muffy Davis and Angenie McCleary said the emergency permit was warranted due to the fire risk to the forest in question, which they visited last week, and the proximity to “critical infrastructure,” including the Ketchum-Sun Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant and Bald Mountain’s facilities.

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments