Blaine County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2024 totaling approximately $42.5 million.
The process, which began in April, continues with a public hearing on Aug. 22 and presentation of the final budget for approval on Sept. 5.
The next fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.
A detailed publication of the budget, submitted by the county, is scheduled to appear in the legal notices of next Wednesday’s Mountain Express.
The budget can still be decreased, but it now cannot be increased.
Commissioner Angenie McCleary, who has served on the board since 2008, said she was very proud of the county budgeting process both this year and over her long tenure. She described keeping a focus on “outcome-based budgeting,” and said, “We still are very much tying the budget to mission and vision.”
McCleary praised the county clerk, who also serves as the budget officer, Stephen McDougall Graham, and newly added financial analyst Ozzie Gripentrog, for creating a budgeting process this year with a much more accurate representation of revenues than in the past.
While housing has taken priority in recent years, McCleary said for next year she wants to prioritize transportation, organizational development and sustainability. “Transportation desperately needs more funding,” she said, with plans to go to the public for a new levy next spring.
McCleary stressed her support for the 3% cost-of-living increase for county employees.
Salaries and benefits make up about 56% of the total budget, at approximately $23.7 million.
The budget includes “B expenses,” or maintenance and operations of about $16.6 million, and approximately $2.1 million in capital expenses.
The fiscal year 2024 budget shows a projected carryover funding from fiscal year 2023 of about $22.7 million.
Non-property tax revenue is estimated at approximately $22.8 million, and about $13.3 million is estimated for property tax revenue. That leaves a deficit of approximately $6.3 million.
The commissioners agreed to keep a general fund reserve level of 35%.
Commission Chair Muffy Davis said she “appreciated the immensely collaborative and cooperative work” throughout the process.
Davis said at this time she’s comfortable with the 3% cost-of-living increase.
“We are only as good as our staff,” she said. “It’s important for the people of Blaine County to know we have really good people working to serve them.”
But Davis also stressed the importance of long-term sustainability and putting together working groups immediately after the final budget is approved to look closely at personnel-related costs and policies.
Participating in her first budget process, Commissioner Lindsay Mollineaux commented on how unique the different funding aspects of the county are, from “the folks who pick up 9-1-1 calls to the Historical Museum.” Mollineaux said she felt the budget allows the county to “continue to provide services in an area twice the size of Rhode Island,” as well as setting up some strategic plans for future decision-making.
“There are so many vital and important things the county does,” Davis said.
During the public comment session, former Commissioner Larry Schoen said he felt the 3% cost-of-living increase was “manageable,” but added the board had a right to be concerned about continued escalating personnel costs in the future.
Schoen noted the “distortion to increased revenue by the infusion of federal funds” in recent years, and the importance of realizing the impact of those funds on the growth of the budget, as well as the fact “the revenue was provided for reasons and expected to be spent for particular purposes.”
The county’s budget for fiscal year 2022 totaled approximately $36.6 million. It went up to just under $40.7 million for fiscal year 2023.
On the whole, “I see a sound budget that is very manageable,” Schoen said. ￼
