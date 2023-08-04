Muffy Davis

Blaine County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2024 totaling approximately $42.5 million.

The process, which began in April, continues with a public hearing on Aug. 22 and presentation of the final budget for approval on Sept. 5.

The next fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.

