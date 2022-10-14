The Blaine County Commission has unanimously approved three application requests for a rezone of property to a condominium plat at 16643 state Highway 75, approximately half a mile northwest of Smiley Creek, the site of the old Beaver Creek Store.

The applicants sought the rezone in order to utilize the property for private recreation purposes by constructing nine new cabins and renovating and repurposing some of the existing buildings.

The requests were originally presented to county commissioners on March 16 and they recommended their approval on Aug. 11.

