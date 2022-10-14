The Blaine County Commission has unanimously approved three application requests for a rezone of property to a condominium plat at 16643 state Highway 75, approximately half a mile northwest of Smiley Creek, the site of the old Beaver Creek Store.
The applicants sought the rezone in order to utilize the property for private recreation purposes by constructing nine new cabins and renovating and repurposing some of the existing buildings.
The requests were originally presented to county commissioners on March 16 and they recommended their approval on Aug. 11.
The previous Rural Remote zoning of the property would not allow for the individual cabins to be built on the 10.5 acres. The property currently has nine antiquated cabins, along with outbuildings and the historic Beaver Creek Store. The existing cabins and store are considered non-conforming uses in the Rural Remote district, hence the group’s request for a rezone of the property.
The applicant’s original plan was to subdivide the lot into small lots to accommodate the cabins. Upon learning from the Sawtooth National Recreation Area that subdividing the land is not allowed, the applicant chose to plat the cabins as condominium units, which allows the cabins to be owned separately in accordance with SNRA guidelines.
According to the plan presented by The Beev LLC, emergency services will be provided by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, with the only access road to the property being state Highway 75. Water and sewer services are to be provided on site with a central water and shared drain field system.
Along with the nine rebuilt cabins, the Beaver Creek Store building will be improved with new flooring and wall and ceiling paneling, as well as window, roof and electrical updates.
According to Kathy Grotto of the Blaine County Planning and Zoning Committee, the owners of these properties will not be constructing the cabins for short-term rental use, but instead will be using them for recreational use with their own families and friends. ￼
