The Blaine County commissioners culminated their months-long budget process with the final approval of the $41,765,608 budget on Aug. 22, well ahead of its Sept. 5 deadline.
The conversation at the Aug. 22 public budget hearing praised the process was collaborative, with very positive and constructive communication among the board and county staff.
There were no comments from the public at the Aug. 22 meeting.
Commissioner Angenie McCleary talked about the shift in focus for fiscal year 2024—which begins Oct. 1—more toward transportation and community well-being from the previous focus on housing.
She noted a significant amount of resources put toward housing over the past few years, and the new partnership with Ketchum on the Blaine County Housing Authority, for which the county is continuing to support with an expenditure of just over $100,000.
McCleary also pointed to sustainability and organizational development as priorities going forward.
There had been some debate on the board about the sustainability of annual cost-of-living increases after Blaine County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham detailed at the June 21 budget deliberations the manner in which salary step increases (given at six months, two years) are combining with cost-of-living increases.
“The two policies are interacting with one another in a way that greatly increases our personnel cost,” said McDougall Graham, who also serves as the Budget Officer, at the June 21 meeting.
Personnel costs for fiscal year 2023 accounted for 53% of the budget when ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds are included, and 58% without those funds, he reported.
The commissioners agreed to a 3% cost-of-living increase, the minimum pushed by McCleary, on the condition the board begin a deep-dive examination into personnel costs, including an official salary and benefit survey. The board also agreed to look at fees across all departments, many of which have not been updated in a decade or more. They expressed a particular interest in examining departments that carry a significant deficit.
A large part of the budget conversation has related to spending the remainder of the county’s ARPA funds, namely from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, which “delivered $350 billion to state, territorial, local, and Tribal governments across the country to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency,” according to the U.S. government website.
Blaine County received a total of $4,471,559 from the SLFRF program of ARPA. According to McDougall Graham, the county has obligated/committed nearly all of it at this point. That includes about $1.5 million for internal department requests, and “the remainder for a variety of other purposes, including outside community service organizations. What has actually been spent against all those commitment so far is less than that. “
The program requires “all funds be obligated (contracts signed or else committed by the board) by the end of fiscal year 2024,” wrote McDougall Graham in an emailed interview. Funds not spent by fiscal year 2026 must be returned to the U.S. Treasury, he said.
He also noted there is interest accrued that will be included in the fiscal year 2024 ARPA fund spending amount.
The amount budgeted for fiscal year 2024, about $2.3 million, includes what was leftover (unspent or projects that came in under budget) from previous years and interest, in addition to the future commitments, he said.
While the $2.3 million in ARPA spending is listed on the expense side of the budget, and thus as a deficit, it is better to think of the total deficit as about $4.2 million instead of $6.6 million due to those ARPA funds, McDougall Graham noted on Aug. 22.
Commissioner Chair Muffy Davis pointed out that a large amount of ARPA funding went into the affordable housing realm. But as that is one-time revenue, she stressed the importance now of the ability of cities to sustain funding for housing efforts through the local option tax.
In being a one-time revenue source, the board also discussed throughout the process the importance of the community organizations who have benefited from ARPA funding to have long-term sustainability plans for what those dollars have funded over the past few years and will continue to for another year or two, but not beyond that.
On Aug. 22, Commissioner Lindsay Mollineaux noted that “the whole point of the ARPA fund is to spend it down and invest, and there is incredible investment happening this year.”
The budget draft does not delineate exactly what community organizations received what ARPA amounts, and those amounts have shifted throughout the budget process for things such as the Colorado Gulch Bridge project (rolled over from fiscal year 2023) and the lidar mapping project.
For fiscal year 2024, ARPA funding totaling over $220,000 was allocated for requests from numerous community service organizations, including the Crisis Hotline, 5B Suicide Prevention Alliance, the Blaine County Charitable Fund, and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), among others.
The commissioners were able to utilize opioid settlement money to grant requests from organizations like Men’s Second Chance Living and KH Counseling and Health Center.
There are federal guidelines on what the ARPA money can be spent on, but that guidance has had several iterations and the “final rule” consists of 204 pages. It is regulated but broad, covering everything from disaster-related revenue loss, natural disaster response, mitigating harm from future disasters, a variety of infrastructure and transportation-related uses, and under that covering expenses related to health, housing, and low-income assistance.
As stipulated in the tentative budget approval by the board July 25, the total amount cannot be increased, but it can be decreased.
McDougall Graham told the board on Aug. 22 that it had decreased by about $678,000.
That was primarily due to some updated math in terms of actual amounts received and spent related to grants, McDougall Graham said. He added it does not impact the amount of property tax collected or the cost-of-living increase.
In terms of expenditures across all departments, as well as community organizations who receive funding from the county, the general approach by the board was to keep funding levels flat from previous years, with a few exceptions.
