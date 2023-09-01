The Blaine County commissioners culminated their months-long budget process with the final approval of the $41,765,608 budget on Aug. 22, well ahead of its Sept. 5 deadline.

The conversation at the Aug. 22 public budget hearing praised the process was collaborative, with very positive and constructive communication among the board and county staff.

There were no comments from the public at the Aug. 22 meeting.

Lindsay Mollineaux (copy)

Lindsay Mollineaux

Correction

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the Blaine County commissioners were scheduled to approve the fiscal 2024 budget on Sept. 5. While that is the deadline for approval, the board passed the budget on Aug. 22. 

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments