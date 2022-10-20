The Blaine County commissioners at their regular Tuesday meeting approved a series of contracts with Syringa Networks to provide internet, telephone and emergency communications for the county.
Syringa’s contract stipulates that the provided services include broadband internet and wireless telephone, which includes cellular and personal communication services.
According to the contracts, Syringa will provide a 50 MB circuit for the Ketchum Police Department’s dispatch services, mobile radio, operator services and telecommunications upgrades that will run the county a monthly recurring charge of $750.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In