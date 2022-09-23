The Blaine County Commissioners unanimously approved a $23,419 ARPA fund request from the Blaine County Housing Authority in special session on Monday.

According to BCHA, the request—originally submitted on Aug. 12—comes from a need for improvements to the Lift Tower Lodge, the need for a cell phone and cell phone plan for the bilingual program administrator and for additional funds for the training of the new BCHA Program Administrator.

A significant portion of the request, $9,456, would be dedicated to additional improvements to the Lift Tower Lodge. The money comes after the BCHA was granted an additional $15,000 to expand the lodge, which is used as short-term housing for qualified applicants, from six rooms to 14 rooms. According to the BCHA, charges from plumbing and painting of the lodge’s communal kitchen resulted in higher than anticipated costs, and additional funds were requested to assist in these charges, along with future improvement plans for upgrades to the electrical system and the addition of a communal refrigerator for tenants.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

