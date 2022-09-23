The Blaine County Commissioners unanimously approved a $23,419 ARPA fund request from the Blaine County Housing Authority in special session on Monday.
According to BCHA, the request—originally submitted on Aug. 12—comes from a need for improvements to the Lift Tower Lodge, the need for a cell phone and cell phone plan for the bilingual program administrator and for additional funds for the training of the new BCHA Program Administrator.
A significant portion of the request, $9,456, would be dedicated to additional improvements to the Lift Tower Lodge. The money comes after the BCHA was granted an additional $15,000 to expand the lodge, which is used as short-term housing for qualified applicants, from six rooms to 14 rooms. According to the BCHA, charges from plumbing and painting of the lodge’s communal kitchen resulted in higher than anticipated costs, and additional funds were requested to assist in these charges, along with future improvement plans for upgrades to the electrical system and the addition of a communal refrigerator for tenants.
The amount of $1,963 was dedicated to a work-related cell phone and a cell plan for the Authority’s bilingual program administrator. According to the request, the administrator manages the Lift Tower Lodge’s emergency services with a cell phone, which was not budgeted in the county’s fiscal year 2023 plan.
The BCHA did not anticipate the demand for service that has arisen from hiring the bilingual program administrator and the expansion of an additional eight rooms on the property.
The remaining $12,000 is dedicated to administrative contract services for staff who participate in in-person meetings with tenants. Co-location with the Blaine County Charitable Fund has brought more attention to the housing services from the BCHA, thus increasing the demand for staff to meet in-person with current and potential tenants.
According to the Authority, when the BCHA Housing Budget was developed in May/June 2022, none of these increasing demands were present, hence the request for $12,000. In fiscal year 2024, the BCHA plans to include more contract administrative services in the budget.
Blaine County Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham said the amount of the award was approved but is subject to a contract for services that will come before the board and could potentially change the final amount of the award. ￼
