The Blaine County commissioners approved on Tuesday the addition of two new board members to the Blaine County Housing Authority (BCHA).
Acting as at-large members, Sarah Seppa and Jenny Rangel were praised by the commissioners and BCHA Board Chair Keith Perry for their connection to the community and firsthand knowledge of housing challenges facing residents.
Perry said the addition helps the board strengthen as an organization and brings in a broader skill set to address the immense challenge of affordable housing in Blaine County.
Seppa and Rangel join Perry, BCHA Board Treasurer Mason Frederickson and Vice Chair Nate Hart.
Seppa is the St. Luke’s Center for Community Health director of community engagement and manager of the Hailey-based center.
“We see a great number of people who come in and are at risk of loosing housing or looking for housing. It’s frustrating not to be able to give them resources that are attainable,” Seppa said. “I want to advocate [for] more deed restricted affordable housing in [the] community.” Seppa noted the 34 positions open at St. Luke’s for “critical staff,” and the role housing plays in not being able to fill those vacancies.
Jenny Rangel works as the participant resource coordinator for The Hunger Coalition and formerly served on the Bellevue City Council.
Rangel said she wants to help recognize and fill gaps at both an external and internal level, and said she was looking forward to being a part of the current momentum and energy behind addressing the housing crisis.
The commissioner’s approval restores the board to five members following a recent resignation that prompted an expedited search for new members.
Asked about the terms for the new members, Perry noted that when he took a look at the organization’s bylaws, “I realized they were a mess.” However, as per the bylaws themselves, the bylaws cannot be changed without five board members. Now that they are able to clean up and evaluate the bylaws, Perry said they would determine terms—likely 4-year staggered terms.
While the BCHA was created in 1997, the city of Ketchum began the process in February to take over the organization’s administrative and staffing duties, for which it was determined the county did not have the capacity or expertise to manage given the area’s crisis-level housing situation.
The move was meant to streamline collective efforts across the county, with the primary goal of creating a “One Stop Shop”—a central source of housing information with a single point of contact, resources, and assistance for applicants and property managers.
Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw thanked the commissioners for funding the new evolution of the housing authority, noting as the county begins budget deliberations, the BCHA will again ask for $150,000, with a short menu of some additional asks if funding is available.
“We want to prove ourselves,” he said. “It’s important for us as an organization that we are using funds wisely and making a difference for housing action—and take it from there.”
Bradshaw said he is also asking Ketchum to give $100,000 in funding assistance, as well as pursuing other funding sources.
“I think we’ve made great strides to take up the gauntlet and run this as efficiently as possible,” he said. In only about six months, Bradshaw said the BCHA had made “tremendous progress.” He commended Perry for making “sure we are garnering the trust of the public—and do that by operating a really tight organization that’s in compliance at all times.”
Commissioner Chair Muffy Davis thanked Bradshaw, Perry and the city of Ketchum for stepping up and taking over at a time when the county did not have the ability to sufficiently run the organization in-house.
“You are instrumental,” Davis said to Perry. “You have brought so much credibility to the housing authority.”
“There was some skepticism in the community on the role and value of the BCHA,” acknowledged Perry. “I think we are really, really on the right track with Ketchum’s contributions—as we just didn’t have the expertise, resources or bandwidth to do our job.” He also noted the new structure would not exist without the county’s ongoing support.
Perry said his goal is to strengthen the organization and get it up and going, while growing partnerships and “buy-in” with all of the municipalities in the county.
Ketchum Housing Director Carissa Connelly said that base funding of $150,000 will primarily go toward hiring permanent staff of two people: a housing coordinator and program administrator.
While there had been a program administrator who left after a short tenure, Connelly described a need for a second employee, as the workload was too much for one person, especially given the organization’s plan to expand services and impact.
“We heard loud and clear from the community that it was very confusing in terms of what housing is available and how to apply,” Connelly said of the need for the housing coordinator position.
County Commissioner Lindsay Mollineaux emphasized the importance of “matching huge goals with being clear-eyed—and making sure everything we are doing is what it is supposed to be doing. Because it’s too important not to get right.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
What is the propose of the BCHA board and how do these commissioners further it? BCHA has had housing advocates on its board for decades and has built no housing. It has turned over its operations to the Ketchum Housing dept. But, that staff doesn’t build housing either. I’m sure these are marvelous people who do great things for the community, but if they were going to build housing they probably would get involved with ARCH or WRHT or another entity that build housing. Maybe they are going to come up with housing plan for the entire County? If that was the case why wouldn’t their be members from SV and Hailey and Carey and Gannett and Bellevue on the board? Scratching my head here.
It does make one wonder. My own conspiracy theory (what do I know?) Is that Ketchum is the only city, or area, in Blaine County that really has a true housing "crisis" as they are so dependent on the huge, outside labor force they require, and demand. As Ketchum presents this situation to the Valley as a "community" problem few are really buying in to it. Hailey`s new housing efforts are for " Hailey CITIZENS and workers who are housing burdened". The BCHA fizzled with the awareness that Ketchum should finance the remedy for their own "crisis". BCHA was ''defunded" and with that the City of Ketchum threw money at it and installed their own staff, in a desperate attempt to keep the false narrative alive that Ketchum is the Valley`s only Manna from Heaven and the rest of Idaho is obligated to house her workers and do everything in their power to keep Ketchum prosperous.
I think I pay as much attention to this as any member of the general public, and I find this confusing.
Despite its name, BCHA is not a government entity. It is a non-profit to which the County and the City of Ketchum (but not the other cities that I am aware) delegate administration of their taxpayer subsidized housing units and deed restrictions. Why it’s not a County government department is odd to me, given that it is conducting a government service. In its current form is has no accountability to the taxpayers that fund it. Then, it’s also confusing about how it is funded. The board isn’t paid. So where is the $150k from the County and $100k from Ketchum taxpayers to BCHA going? It looks like it’s going to pay for staff employed by the City of Ketchum. To do what? That is not clear at all. The division of labor within the City of Ketchum housing staff between City and BCHA is unclear, which makes for a lack of accountability on how both County and City taxpayer money is spent. If City employees are going to do all the work, why have BCHA at all? Why can’t the County just engage the City staff directly and reduce the bureaucracy and increase the transparency? Maybe it’s confusing on purpose?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In