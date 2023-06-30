Jenny Rangel and Sarah Seppa

Blaine County Commissioners on Tuesday appointed Jenny Rangel and Sarah Seppa as the newest board members of the Blaine County Housing Authority.

The Blaine County commissioners approved on Tuesday the addition of two new board members to the Blaine County Housing Authority (BCHA).

Acting as at-large members, Sarah Seppa and Jenny Rangel were praised by the commissioners and BCHA Board Chair Keith Perry for their connection to the community and firsthand knowledge of housing challenges facing residents.

Perry said the addition helps the board strengthen as an organization and brings in a broader skill set to address the immense challenge of affordable housing in Blaine County.

