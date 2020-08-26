Blaine County has accepted a state grant worth more than $109,000 to help cover public defense expenses.
The county commissioners officially agreed to accept the grant, which was issued by the Idaho State Public Defense Commission, on Tuesday.
The total amount of $109,032 includes $64,640 that must be used to help the county “meet or improve upon” the state’s standards for public defenders.
It also includes a one-time additional award of $19,392 “to directly improve representation and benefit indigent defendants”; the Public Defense Commission has suggested using those funds for things such as case management, time-tracking systems or hiring immigration consultants.
In addition, the $109,032 includes $25,000 to be used to pay for conflict attorneys for the Public Defender’s Office.
The grant will go toward expenses incurred between Oct. 1 of this year and Sept. 30, 2021.
In 2019, Blaine County brought its public defense in-house, setting up a county office after years of operating with outside contract attorneys.
