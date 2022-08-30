The Blaine County commissioners reopened their fiscal year 2022 budget last week to accommodate nearly $2 million in unexpected money.
At their regular session meeting on Aug. 23, 2022, the commissioners approved a budget adjustment for 2022 to reflect the receipt of unscheduled revenue from the Idaho Department of Commerce (IDC), Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and various local governmental agencies.
A grand total of an additional $1,988,491.52 was approved in the budget, according to the county. The unscheduled revenue will be used for unanticipated broadband, fire mitigation, community and economic development, interoperability and record management expenses.
