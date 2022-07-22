The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission on July 7 once again declined to cast a vote in favor of or against a planned-unit development application that would subdivide a large section of Quigley Canyon into 24 lots and more than 500 acres of preserved open space, citing uncertainty over the city of Hailey’s support for the project.

Quigley Ranch plans call for three main residential clusters on the canyon floor, each configured around a cul-de-sac. The development would sit just east of the county line and adjacent to the up-and-coming Quigley Farm neighborhood within Hailey city limits.

Quigley Road

Developer Dave Hennessy hopes to pave Quigley Road, seen here, for about a mile to access the lots of Quigley Ranch.

