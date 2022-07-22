The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission on July 7 once again declined to cast a vote in favor of or against a planned-unit development application that would subdivide a large section of Quigley Canyon into 24 lots and more than 500 acres of preserved open space, citing uncertainty over the city of Hailey’s support for the project.
Quigley Ranch plans call for three main residential clusters on the canyon floor, each configured around a cul-de-sac. The development would sit just east of the county line and adjacent to the up-and-coming Quigley Farm neighborhood within Hailey city limits.
Quigley Ranch developer Dave Hennessy—also the developer behind Quigley Farm—has planned lots between 1.3 and 5 acres, with the largest six lots bounded to the north by the Blaine County Recreation District trail. Homes would be accessed via Quigley Road, which Hennessy hopes to pave for about a mile starting at Buttercup Trailhead.
The applicant team has proposed shifting part of the current gravel road to the south to accommodate the larger six lots and make Quigley Road less susceptible to avalanche danger. The team is additionally planning to construct about a dozen parking stalls beyond the asphalt section of Quigley Road, including eight spots in a parking lot that would double as a snowplow turnaround.
The designated parking would increase safety by allowing people to “not feel like they have to walk on the road or road shoulder” to access the canyon, according to project representative Samantha Stahlnecker of Opal Engineering.
Mayor initially asked for ‘more compact’ project
Criticism of Hennessy’s planned-unit development application has largely centered around the development’s perceived negative impact on big-game animals, increased traffic and the planned rerouting of the area’s popular Nordic trail system.
Several Blaine County residents have said that paving Quigley Road would decrease its appeal among the many residents, including seniors, who walk it for exercise, and irreversibly change the character of the area.
Since late March, the Hailey City Council, too, has asked Hennessy to reconsider his paving plan due to “heavy” use of the gravel road by dog walkers, bikers, hunters, snowmobilers and other user groups.
In a draft July 11 letter to the county, which was published online as part of a council packet agenda, Mayor Martha Burke addressed several concerns about turning the dirt road into an asphalt road. The access change would hinder recreational access and push recreational use further out the canyon, “grossly” affecting parking, road plowing and winter wildlife, she wrote.
“The city does have concerns pertaining to the vehicular circulation of the proposed design … We see significant recreational use from the Quigley Road portal, where over 100 vehicles per day park at the mouth of the canyon, approximately 20 cars at a time,” Burke stated.
“Recreational access from the Fox Acres portal, managed by the Blaine County Recreation District, sees similar or greater volumes of users.”
About two-thirds of Quigley Road users prefer the existing gravel road to the new single-track BCRD trail built in 2020, Burke stated.
“The road is more gradual and allows side-by-side walking. We think it is completely unrealistic to think that the majority of users will continue to park at the mouth of the canyon and walk the 1.1 miles of pavement,” she wrote.
The mayor’s draft letter also asked to re-orient access to the new subdivision from within Quigley Farms instead of Quigley Road, allowing Quigley Road to remain unpaved. It went on to state that if the subdivision is not redesigned, the city of Hailey would refuse to maintain the Blaine County portion of the road beyond Buttercup Trailhead.
“We find the road design too problematic to enter into a shared agreement,” the letter said.
If the road would have to be paved, Burke said the city would insist on a minimum of 25 parking spaces at the end of the pavement, extra space for winter snowmobile parking and trailer parking and overflow parking areas on the road shoulder. Quigley Road would also need to be striped with bike symbols, she wrote.
“We, the city of Hailey, believe now is the opportunity to mutually plan for a more thoughtful 24-lot subdivision in Quigley Canyon,” she wrote.
Burke wrote that the City Council would, however, be willing to modify Hennessy’s original 2017 agreement that annexed Quigley Farm into Hailey and established the overall Quigley Ranch layout.
“The city would be receptive to modifying our Annexation Agreement and annexing a more compact 24-lot project into the city of Hailey. Access could come from within city limits, near the Sage School,” Burke wrote.
Revised letter from mayor commends project
During a Hailey City Council meeting on July 11, Burke presented a significantly revised and shortened letter that removed her requests to reorient the road access, “mutually plan for a more thoughtful” design and modify the annexation agreement.
The letter expressed support of the application, commending Hennessy for “providing this [gravel] parking area to better serve the various users of the canyon” and finding that the project “supports public access.”
It also noted a new proposal from the developer to build “a five-foot-wide separated gravel path alongside Quigley Road from the mouth of Quigley Canyon and terminating at the parking area east of the proposed subdivision.”
Stahlnecker said during the July 7 P&Z meeting that the developer would be “happy” to build the path, reversing course from earlier discussions.
“This would address recreators that don’t want to walk on paved roads,” Stahlnecker told the commissioners this month. The path would start at existing paving and run on the south side of Quigley Road.
Burke also maintained her original request for road striping and asked Hennessy to ensure that public parking is not prohibited.
“We have reviewed the proposal before Blaine County, and we support the application, proposed density and site plan, as it is consistent with the 2017 Quigley Farms Annexation Agreement,” Burke wrote in the revised letter.
Burke clarified to the Express on Thursday that she and other city officials had revised the letter on Monday. Council members saw the more critical letter prior to the start of the meeting, she said, but were handed paper copies of the final version when the meeting started.
No negotiations with Hennessy’s team had taken place between drafts, Burke said this week.
“I personally haven’t met with Hennessy and his crew for a long time. I don’t know if staff has,” she said. “The point is, we wrote a better and less controversial letter with clearer guidance. We didn’t want to be bossy, but we also wanted to [express] the value of that dirt road.
“The residents of the Wood River valley have walked out on that dirt road forever,” Burke continued. “As someone who’s walked it for years with many different dogs who are now long gone, my hope is that in the future, access will remain as low-key and rural as possible. I appreciate that cars don’t use it much, and I’d like it to stay exactly the way it is. In my mind, the hope was that when Dave Hennessy put together the project, the road would be used in the same, consistent way.”
Burke added that she hesitated “to get in the middle of” the application.
“It’s not my place—this is a county [issue]. I know the canyon is changing. Obviously, discussion is ongoing,” she said.
Community Development Director Robyn Davis explained that the catalyst of the letter revision “really boiled down to the annexation agreement.”
“When we look at the application and we compare it to our annexation agreement it is consistent,” City Attorney Chris Simms said.
The council approved the letter in a unanimous vote on July 11. ￼
Hennessy's track record speaks for itself...
Avalanche Danger? You know this is BS when they start throwing out BS excuses.
"We didn't want to be bossy,", we just want to be bossed around.
The developer first came in with 400+ houses, all the way to the pond. It won't take long before he'll want to pave all the way to the end of his property. The first response the city gave was entirely reasonable, why they caved in is unconscionable. A 5ft walking path is a joke. I guess the mayor doesn't walk much.
How much under the table money was forked over .
