South Central Public Health District is now confirming 40 cases of COVID-9 in Blaine County, a four person increase from yesterday. Nationwide, 44,183 cases are being reported according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Here is a recap of stories that are on the website, or may be found in tomorrow’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express
• Hailey, Ketchum and Bellevue all ratified declarations of emergency on Monday night at their respective City Council meetings.
Under Hailey’s declaration of a public health emergency, signed by Mayor Martha Burke on Friday, the city will be able to access all applicable federal, state and county emergency resources.
“Our community is facing unprecedented times,” Burke wrote in an open letter to Hailey business owners and managers on Monday night. To read the full story click here.
• Governor Brad Little signed a proclamation on Monday, waiving 125 administrative rules dealing with health care providers and health care access.
The Proclamation will broaden the use of telehealth technology, remove barriers on out-of-state providers treating Idaho patients through telehealth technology, allow inactive or retired providers to come out of retirement more quickly and easily, and allow emergency refills of up to 90 days for Idahoans with chronic medications, Little said.
• But not everything is doom and gloom and one Ketchum resident wants to encourage locals to lift each other’s spirits through song.
At 8:30 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, Ketchumite Nick Harman encourages everyone to open their doors and windows and join together in song. Check here for a song list poll that will determine what will be sung throughout Ketchum tomorrow night.
• Lastly, check mtexpress.com for the latest stories and updated information from community leaders, or pick up Wednesday’s edition of the Mountain Express during your morning walk.
Your reporter needs to learn how to do research. This national count info is woefully erroneous. The current numbers are as follows:
Total US Cases: 53,655
New Cases Last 24 Hours: 9,921
Total US Deaths: 698
Deaths since 5PM MDT March 23: 145
You can find FACTUAL information here: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
