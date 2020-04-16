COVID Chart Graph 4-16-20
Express Graphic

As of 5:30 p.m., the South Central Public Health District reported 467 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, four more than yesterday. Today's increase continues the recent trend of very few new cases being reported each day. See the other stories posted today for how Blaine County's various government agencies are responding to the slowdown in the virus' spread.

