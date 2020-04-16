As of 5:30 p.m., the South Central Public Health District reported 467 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, four more than yesterday. Today's increase continues the recent trend of very few new cases being reported each day. See the other stories posted today for how Blaine County's various government agencies are responding to the slowdown in the virus' spread.
After 30 plus days since we have known about this virus who is it that is still getting infected?! If you share the same home with someone ill you are forgiven but if not you might be considered irresponsible. Are you the employee at the local grocery store standing and sharing jokes with a patron face to face in the main isle of the store? Are you the patron that checks out without a mask face to face with the vulnerable cashier? Are you the patron with mask, gloves and eye protection fumbling through your purse looking for your debit card with gloves that have touched hundreds of potentially contaminated items? Blaine county has gotten the number of new dailey infections down but not to zero. Neighbors do your part and take it to the next level and lets get this number down to zero so we can enjoy some new well founded freedoms when the governors latest restrictions come to expire at the end of the month!
Well said !
They are only testing one person per family. I am sick and got tested (it was positive)and they said to assume my family all had it too (which they do). So you need to multiply the 467 cases by 3 at least! And we got it from going to the grocery store! One of us went and we ALL ended up sick!
