Two applicants to lease a parcel of Idaho state land to build a 120-foot-tall communication tower along Buttercup Road about 4 miles north of Hailey are so far staying quiet about their plans.
According to Idaho Department of Lands spokeswoman Sharla Arledge, the department received two applications for the site, across from the Sagebrush Arena, in 2018. In December 2019 and January 2020, the department advertised the lease application opportunity for four weeks in the Idaho Mountain Express, Blaine County’s paper of record.
The applications are from Danville, Calif.,-based Horizon Tower and Intermax Networks in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Sun Valley Media Group, which owns two local radio stations and already has a 70-foot monopole tower on state land near the proposed site, also filed an application. However, company Manager Scott Parker said in an interview that he filed the application only to ensure that there would be no interference with transmission from his company’s existing tower.
The new 0.23-acre site would be leased for 20 years at $18,416.53 for the first year with a 3 percent annual increase. Proceeds would go to the University of Idaho.
Since the lease is contested, the Department of Lands will schedule an auction for it, Arledge said. As the application deadline has passed, only the three applicants will be able to participate in the auction, which will be for a one-time bonus payment above the terms of the lease.
Horizon Tower states on its lease application that it intends to install a 120-foot-tall co-locatable communication tower. The application does not contain a proposed construction date or say what sort of communications would use the tower. On its website, Horizon Tower says it develops and operates towers for clients to transmit wireless signals. In a Feb. 26 phone interview, a Horizon Tower employee said the company’s client for the Idaho state land lease is “one of the major carriers.” However, he said he did not know which one, and for more information directed the reporter to Site Development and Acquisition Director Susan Densmore, whose name appears on the lease application. Densmore did not respond to two phone messages by press deadline Tuesday.
In response to inquiries from the Idaho Mountain Express, cell phone carriers T-Mobile, Sprint and U.S. Cellular said they are not involved in the application. AT&T and Verizon did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking information by press deadline Tuesday.
The applications do not clarify whether Horizon Tower and Intermax Networks are competitors for the site or are cooperating on it. Intermax Networks’ application mentions “tower colocators.” The company operates a phone and internet network in northern Idaho. Intermax employee Mike Kennedy responded to a phone message from the Idaho Mountain Express early last week. After learning the subject of the call, he told the Express that he would have to get back with information. Kennedy did not do so by press deadline Tuesday, and did not respond to another phone message left Monday.
The Department of Lands’ advertisements in the Legal Notices section of the Idaho Mountain Express, published three times in December and on Jan. 1, provide only a legal survey description of the site, not a street address, and say nothing of a 120-foot tower. Asked whether the department ever includes information beyond what is legally required in order to notify the public about what might be built, Arledge replied:
“We do make more detailed information available on our website, including through the interactive map for upcoming leasing opportunities. Through this interactive map someone can see all upcoming leasing sites and opportunities, look at fact sheets related to possible leases, and even see more detail on the location, such as nearby roads.”
That information has been removed from the website since the lease application period expired on Jan. 10.
Idaho law requires the Department of Lands to notify the local county commissioners whenever it decides to sell a parcel of state land. Arledge said that in accordance with an Idaho Supreme Court decision, the department informs county commissioners of proposed leases as well. Blaine County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Jacob Greenberg said he received notice from the department of the proposed Buttercup Road lease about a month ago. He said he told the department of his concern about a rumored 200-foot-tall tower being planned for the site, but was told that it would be only 120 feet.
Endowment trust land was granted to the state of Idaho for specific beneficiaries, primarily public schools, at statehood in 1890. The Idaho Constitution requires the State Board of Land Commissioners to lease or sell endowment lands “in such manner as will secure the maximum long term return to the institution to which granted.” In this case, it’s the University of Idaho; in the case of a proposed lease for a 195-foot emergency communications tower in the Sawtooth Valley, its Idaho’s public schools. Arledge said the Department of Lands is not legally obligated to seek public input on proposed land leases or to take “multiple use” into consideration.
In response to a question about the adequacy of the approval process, Greenberg said that a “more formal requirement to notify local jurisdictions about intended uses would allow for public comment.”
Isn’t this about where the old KSKI antenna was way back in time?
Thank you Mr Moore for some good journalism here.. This is a disturbing lack of transparency on the part of state government. What are they hiding? I hope the Town of Hailey is looking into this. And frankly, given the almost secretive nature of this process it seems like Univ of Idaho is not getting the legislated mandated best return for its land holdings.
Its a lease. 20 year term . slightly less than 1/4 acre. Pays to state, About $18,500 yearly with yearly raises built in. State gives up nothing. What is wrong with it?
It will be an eyesore and most likley the money will go to Boise and Blaine Co. won't see a penny of it.
