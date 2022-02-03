Local first-responders and the community at large will gather at Sun Valley Resort next week to celebrate the life of a longtime fire captain and ski patroller who died on Sunday.
The memorial service for Thomas “Tom” White will take place on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Inn’s Limelight Ballroom. An emergency services procession will precede the service.
The Hailey resident was found dead in Lincoln County on Sunday. He was 50 years old. Further details surrounding his death have not been released.
White had served as a full-time member of Wood River Fire & Rescue since 1998, according to department Chief Ron Bateman.
“Captain White served his community for nearly three decades and leaves behind a mother and father, a sister, a wife and three children, along with an extended family,” Bateman stated on Monday. “Tom’s personal, fire, and ski patrol families are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy during this time.”
The Hailey Police Department also put out a statement Monday lauding White for his service.
“Many past and present Hailey Police Officers worked numerous calls for service with Captain White, and we will miss his smile, kind demeanor, and professionalism,” the department stated. “Rest in peace, Captain.” ￼
Commented