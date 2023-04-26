The city of Ketchum is sponsoring two discussions at The Community Library about things Wood River Valley communities can learn from resort communities in Utah and Colorado that have also been struggling to provide affordable and workforce housing.
Titled “Learning from Peer Communities: Housing Lessons and Opportunities,” the talks are geared toward uncovering options and polices that could help agencies and jurisdictions in the Wood River Valley address the affordable-housing shortage.
The first talk by Jason Glidden is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. Glidden launched the Affordable Housing Department of Park City, Utah, and served as that city’s first housing development manager.
“We will be comparing ideas and strategies used in Park City and Ketchum,” Glidden said in an interview.
According to the Park City website, “community housing” has been a focus of local government since 1993 when the city (population 8,457) adopted a policy to create affordable housing. The city now has 651 affordable, deed-restricted units (69% rental and 31% owner-occupied).
“However, a recently completed needs assessment showed that Park City must create an additional 800-1,000 units over the next five years to support its workforce and middle-class residents,” the website states.
Blaine County Housing Authority Interim Executive Director Sarah Michael said Blaine County (population 24,766) has 680 rent-controlled affordable-housing units (including many that are federally subsidized and managed), plus 87 deed-restricted Housing Authority home-ownership options.
“One reason we have fewer affordable units than Aspen or Vail, Colorado, is because Idaho doesn’t give local control to communities,” Michael said. “Inclusionary zoning and funding through real estate transfer taxes are not available in Idaho.”
Before focusing on programs to create affordable housing in the Park City area, Glidden spent the previous decade developing programs and projects as Park City’s economic development and business development manager. He holds a master’s degree in business administration.
On Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. Jason Dietz will present ideas and policies from Summit County, Colorado—which includes the cities of Breckenridge and Frisco—where he has served since 2018 as the county housing director.
Dietz spent the previous decade running the Summit Combined Housing Authority, as a construction manager, working in property management, land acquisitions and development.
Glidden and Dietz will be joined by Carissa Connelly, housing director of the city of Ketchum. Ketchum is implementing its year-one Housing Action Plan adopted May 2022, which includes many actions that mirror Summit County’s and Park City’s efforts.
For those unable to attend in person, the events will be livestreamed and available to watch later at vimeo.com/event/3210235.
The events are supported by the Spur Community Foundation. ￼
it's great that Ketchum is trying to learn from other resort communities how to deal with housing. However, many of these communities have made costly mistakes, some of which Ketchum is repeating, and it does not seem like we are getting the full range of views on housing solutions. Might the City ask Elizabeth of Milpiatis from Aspen to come speak? She has examined many of the flaws and unforeseen consequences of Aspen's approach (they have the most affordable housing of any mountain town--and still have a massive worker shortage). it might be interesting to hear a different perspective instead. Even if people disagree with her, they might learn something.
