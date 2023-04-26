Workforce housing “lessons and opportunities” talk at Community Library Thursday

Park City Housing Development Manager Jason Gildden will share practices to create affordable housing on Thursday, April 27.

 Courtesy photo

The city of Ketchum is sponsoring two discussions at The Community Library about things Wood River Valley communities can learn from resort communities in Utah and Colorado that have also been struggling to provide affordable and workforce housing.

Titled “Learning from Peer Communities: Housing Lessons and Opportunities,” the talks are geared toward uncovering options and polices that could help agencies and jurisdictions in the Wood River Valley address the affordable-housing shortage.

The first talk by Jason Glidden is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m. Glidden launched the Affordable Housing Department of Park City, Utah, and served as that city’s first housing development manager.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments