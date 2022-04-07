The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs is holding an open “CommUNITY” event on Friday, April 8 to help Blaine County residents meet with local law enforcement
The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the Community Campus, located at 1050 Fox Acres Road in Hailey.
This event is open to the public "will provide an opportunity for residents to gather, discuss local issues, and make their voices heard," according to Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy.
To register for this event, visit https://icha.idaho.gov/menus/reunion_comunitaria.asp.
Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/5ye5yshf.
The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs is a non-partisan government agency that aims to provide services to Idaho's Hispanic residents, as well as act as a liaison between the Hispanic community and state entities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In