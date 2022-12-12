The Blaine County Board of Commissioners will convene in regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey beginning at 9 a.m.
In 2016, Volkswagen was ordered to pay the state of Idaho a $2.6 million civil penalty and at least $12.8 million to about 2,500 Idaho customers for installing technology in some cars that was designed to cheat emissions standards.
Volkswagen had installed a “defeat device” that would skirt emissions standards in hundreds of thousands of diesel vehicles purchased in the U.S.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the penalty which is part of a $14.7 billion settlement that the German automaker reached with the federal government and 43 U.S. states. As part of that settlement, owners of certain types of Volkswagen and Audi 2.0-liter diesel vehicles were eligible for a $5,100 cash payment, and either a buy-back or modification of their vehicle.
The county established a rebate program from the state and set a requirement for an annual report that would monitor gross revenue from the penalty that would last for five years. For this fiscal year, the county reports that the rebate agreement has brought a gross revenue of $1,802.05, however after approximately $4,000 in expense, the net revenue for the count is at $-2,200. The commissioners will mull the results of this report shortly after 9 a.m.
The commissioners are also set to authorize the transfer of $147,869 from the Blaine County general fund to the Ketchum Police Department trust account. The commissioners, with the police department, will identify needs for the appropriate funds to cover budget shortfalls and emergencies.
The meeting will conclude with a continued public hearing for a plat amendment to change a building envelope on a property on 700 Warm Springs Road. The subject property is zoned Rural and Remote District and contains areas of Avalanche, Mountain Overlay, Floodplain Overlay, Riparian Setback (R) and Wetlands Overlay Districts. The property consists of 21.57 acres about 4.5 miles southwest of Ketchum city limits.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In