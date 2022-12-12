The Blaine County Board of Commissioners will convene in regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey beginning at 9 a.m.

The board will discuss a series of contracts with Idaho Power, ARPA reimbursement with the "I Have a Dream"—Idaho Foundation and the annual monitoring of Volkswagen settlement funds.

In 2016, Volkswagen was ordered to pay the state of Idaho a $2.6 million civil penalty and at least $12.8 million to about 2,500 Idaho customers for installing technology in some cars that was designed to cheat emissions standards.

