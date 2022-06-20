The Blaine County commissioners will meet tomorrow, June 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, in regular session and will continue discussion of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds distribution, specifically to the Picabo Water System LLC, Higher Ground, and the Wood River Community YMCA.
The commission will also be providing beverage license renewal for a number of valley businesses, including Lefty’s Bar and Grill, CK’s, China Panda, Davinci’s, Dang’s, Ranch at Sun Valley, The Argyos Performing Arts Center, Aroma, Guffy's, Oasis Stop n Go #27, #29 and #31, Base Camp Warm Springs, Base Camp River Run, Base Camp Hailey, Warfield Distillery & Brewery, The Kneadery, Galena Lodge, The Covey, Silver Dollar Saloon, Grumpy's, Magic Lantern Cinema, Tundra Café, Cookbook Restaurant, Sushi On Second and Mama Inez.
This meeting is open to the public but attendees are strongly encouraged to attend by web access. Preferred method: You can join the meeting online from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://meet.goto.com/273236349, or dial in using your phone by calling 571-317-3112 and entering the access code 273-236-349.
Blaine County offices are closed Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth.
