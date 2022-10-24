The Blaine County Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session Tuesday, Oct. 25 to discuss a series of contracts with entities across Blaine County who are requesting funding from the county's ARPA fund reserve.
The funds can be distributed as the commission sees fit according to the stipulations of the America Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which was distributed by the federal government in 2021. The applicants' requests total nearly $150,000 and include organizations such as The Hunger Coalition, Blaine County Charitable Fund, Crisis Hotline and others.
Blaine County's Road and Bridge Department also requested ARPA funding for a new Caterpillar skid steer loader that will be used for snow plowing and snow removal. The purchase will run the county $120,000 for the machine and the necessary snow removal equipment.
