The Blaine County commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution stating their support for the nonlethal control of wolves and asking the Idaho Fish and Game Commission not to expand wolf hunting or allow wolf trapping in the Wood River Valley.
The resolution is a response to a proposal from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission that would extend the wolf-hunting season to year-round, and introduce a fall and winter wolf-trapping and snaring season on public land, and a year-round trapping season on private land. Last year, the commission expanded the wolf-hunting season in the Wood River Valley from seven months to 11 months.
The proposed wolf-trapping areas in the Wood River Valley are “heavily used” by tourists and local recreationists, the resolution notes, including families with children. A wolf-trapping season would put these recreationists—and, in turn, a significant part of Blaine County’s economy—at risk, the county commissioners say.
An estimated $235 million of Blaine County’s GDP came from recreation, accommodation, food services, arts and entertainment in 2019, the resolution notes, while $1.45 million of its GDP came from agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting.
In the resolution, the county commissioners ask the Fish and Game Commission to recognize the county’s “unique partnership with the [Idaho Department of Fish and Game]” and “the importance of recreation, tourism and coexistence with wildlife to our citizens and economy.”
The resolution also asks that the commission act to keep wolf-trapping out of the Wood River Valley, that it not expand lethal control of wolves and that it “work cooperatively with and be a partner with the Wood River Wolf Project to use nonlethal means to reduce wolf and other predator conflicts with livestock.”
The statement will be sent to state officials “to request their support for our tourism economy and to provide for the safety of Wood River Valley residents and backcountry recreation users by prohibiting trapping and snaring seasons, and restricting an extended hunting season of wolves in our county, and endorse the collaborative work of the Wood River Wolf Project,” according to the resolution.
