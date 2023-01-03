The Blaine County Board of Commissioners announced their support for Mountain Ride’s application to the Idaho Transportation Departments fiscal year 2024 rural capital grant program.
Mountain Rides applied for the grant with plans to expand and upgrade its facility in Bellevue, which is set to include charging infrastructure for its fleet of battery-powered electric buses.
According to the department, the 5339 Bus & Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program makes federal resources available to states and direct recipients to replace, rehabilitate and purchase buses and related equipment and to construct bus-related facilities, including technological changes or innovations to modify low or no emission vehicles or facilities.
An eligible recipient that receives a grant under the formula or discretionary programs may allocate amounts from the grant to sub-recipients that are public agencies or private nonprofit organizations engaged in public transportation.
Commissioner Muffy Davis — through a letter of support to ITD’s Grant and Contract Officer Shauna Miller — stated that the county relies heavily on the services provided by Mountain Rides and asked the department to look favorably on Mountain Rides’ application for the grant.
“Blaine County makes significant investments in Mountain Rides through annual appropriations of local funding,” Davis wrote in the letter. “Public transportation is a key strategy to improving and sustaining the local economy and quality of life in Blaine County. Mountain Rides supports this strategy as it benefits the county’s residents, commuters, and visitors.”
Expanding, upgrading, and outfitting Mountain Rides' Bellevue facility will benefit the health, vitality, and environment of our community. Sustainability and energy efficiency—core values in our community—will be reinforced by incorporating battery-electric buses and their attendant facilities, technologies, and infrastructure into our local public transportation system,” Davis wrote.
According to Mountain Ride’s fund application for fiscal year 2023, the organization received $180,000 in fiscal year 2022, $115,600 in fiscal year 2021 and $154,000 in fiscal year 2020 from county and federal coffers.
Mountain Rides reported an estimated $201,500 in operational costs for 2023, with 75% of the costs being met by federal awards similar to the Bus and Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program.
The commissioners will meet in regular session on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. to further discuss the application.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In