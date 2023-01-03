Mountain Rides commuting

With many Wood River Valley workers living farther and farther from their jobs, public transit is playing a bigger role for commuters.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County Board of Commissioners announced their support for Mountain Ride’s application to the Idaho Transportation Departments fiscal year 2024 rural capital grant program.

Mountain Rides applied for the grant with plans to expand and upgrade its facility in Bellevue, which is set to include charging infrastructure for its fleet of battery-powered electric buses.

According to the department, the 5339 Bus & Bus Facilities Infrastructure Investment Program makes federal resources available to states and direct recipients to replace, rehabilitate and purchase buses and related equipment and to construct bus-related facilities, including technological changes or innovations to modify low or no emission vehicles or facilities.

