Simmering tensions between the Blaine County commissioners and Sheriff Steve Harkins over local immigration enforcement—and the boundaries of control local elected officials wield over their respective jurisdictions—spilled into public last week following an open meeting at the Old County Courthouse and a subsequent response from the sheriff’s office.
Following public comment from immigration advocates and citing their individual values, the three county commissioners on July 19 stalled plans to accept a federal award aimed at reimbursing the Blaine County Detention Center for costs associated with jailing undocumented immigrants with at least one felony or two misdemeanor convictions held for four or more days at the Hailey facility. After fees, the Department of Justice’s State Criminal Alien Assistance Program, or SCAAP, award would have reimbursed about 80% of the roughly $14,500 in officer salary costs incurred for inmates who met the grant’s qualifications in 2020. That’s less than 1% of the roughly $1.75 million in salary the county typically pays to staff the jail each year, not counting benefits.
But the sum of the grant, which Harkins says the county has accepted annually since 2001, was secondary to last week’s debate among the commissioners—a debate that piggybacks on preliminary musings about how the board views local immigration action, in general. Last week’s discussion instead veered toward appeals for transparency about how the sheriff interacts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and whether accepting federal money that reimburses undocumented immigrants for four or more days creates an incentive to jail them for longer periods of time, or encourages racial profiling—a focal point during the public comment section of the meeting.
There, a handful of speakers urged the county to reject the money and push for answers on how the sheriff’s office polices Blaine County’s undocumented communities. Among them was former Chief Public Defender Justin McCarthy, now a private defense attorney; representatives from the Alliance of Idaho, a Bellevue-based immigrant advocacy nonprofit; and Blanca Romero, a program manager at The Hunger Coalition.
Romero called SCAAP awards “an incentive for racial profiling” that could spur “predatory” arrests to trigger reimbursement. Beyond that, though, she told the board that undocumented residents don’t feel safe in the Wood River Valley, saying that they would “rather suffer in silence than risk ending up on the radar of law enforcement.”
“If this county is truly trying to be as inclusive as possible,” she said, “don’t apply for these funds, don’t use these funds, and treat everyone in the jail equally, knowing that there will be no payout at the end of the year. The practice of holding undocumented people for reimbursement is discriminatory and racist, and it must end now.”
In their ensuing deliberation, the commissioners seemed less concerned with the money at issue than the perceived fear emphasized by those in the room. Commissioner Angenie McCleary said she hoped the discussions around the grant could “bring the sheriff to the table” for future conversations, which she felt had been met with “resistance” in the past.
“My issue is not with this grant, it’s with the public not really having a clear picture,” Commissioner Angenie McCleary said. “Without communication and transparency, there is inherently going to be mistrust.
“I don’t know where I am on this particular issue, but I think we have work to do on the bigger issue.”
Harkins responds on Facebook
The Sheriff’s Office did not have representatives at the July 19 meeting, though Harkins said he requested the tape soon afterward. Two days later, Harkins released a statement that SCAAP money does not influence the behavior of deputies and issued a blanket denial over claims of racial profiling. In a Facebook post topping 1,300 words, Harkins went further to make his offense clear, writing that he was “appalled that my fellow elected officials would make such misinformed statements.”
“The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office is a group of 65 men and women who have dedicated their lives to public service and work tirelessly to keep our community safe while demonstrating professionalism, integrity and honor. The statements made by the Board Chair are an insult to me and every member of the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. The statements undermine decades of hard work and the trust we have built with the community. I will unequivocally state that my deputies do not profile people based on their race or for any other reason and treat all those they encounter with empathy, dignity and respect.
“I will not let a group of elected officials dictate with whom I cooperate,” he continued.
The tenor of Harkins’ post “surprised” Commissioner Dick Fosbury, who said he met with the sheriff on Wednesday evening. Fosbury said that Harkins “didn’t offer any more information” on the policies of his office in that meeting.
“He insists that in his department there is no racial profiling, and based on his statements I believe him,” Fosbury said in an interview Saturday. “What we’re after is just to confirm that, while this may be a concern or a feeling, it’s not factual. We need to dig into this a little deeper—we’ve got some legwork to do.”
In separate interviews, all three commissioners told the Express that they had not heard a satisfactory explanation around what sets the path to a deportation in motion, from arrest, to booking, to, ultimately, release into ICE custody.
“What is the charge that solicits that ICE call?” Davis said. “Is it a taillight? Is it a speeding infraction? I still don’t know the number of ICE holds we have. These are things our sheriff, as an elected official, owes our community.”
In an email to the Express, Harkins said that traffic citations are not arrestable offenses, and said “some misdemeanors have criteria outlined in the code” defining what happens to a suspect. In other cases, it’s up to the deputies on scene: “If a misdemeanor is committed in the presence of an officer, it is their discretion to make an arrest or issue a misdemeanor citation,” Harkins said.
Harkins said that supervisors in his office are “constantly reviewing body-worn and in-car camera footage” to guard against bias, adding that staff underwent implicit bias training earlier this year. He said that he could not think of a complaint alleging racial profiling during his time as sheriff.
“We have policies in place that prohibit biased based policing and if that was ever the case the employee would be held accountable, as this is not something I would ever tolerate,” he said.
“I have had numerous meetings with the commissioners about immigration and have explained our policies,” Harkins told the Express. “It falls on deaf ears, and they choose to listen to rumors and false assumptions. My message to them is, ‘Let me be the elected sheriff and ensure the safety of our community, you be a commissioner.’ I have been sworn to uphold the laws of this state and the Constitution of the United States. I have no desire to get wrapped up in this political movement nor make my job of protecting this community political. I want to be a sheriff and I will answer to my citizens.”
How the jail works with ICE
In his statement, Harkins did elaborate on the jail’s procedures. Upon booking, Harkins said detention officers identify a person by “government-issued identification card, any government-issued passport, a previous booking in the Blaine County Detention Center, or by fingerprint identification,” followed by a series of “basic questions” as to their identity, “where they live, where they were born, their date of birth, their occupation, etc.”
“If a person is not able to be identified by these means or if there are any doubts as to their identity, my detention staff will attempt to identify the person by contacting ICE,” he said.
ICE can then place a “hold” on an inmate, meaning the jail can release the inmate into ICE custody if they don’t get out of jail some other way first, like posting a bond or serving their sentence. Currently, ICE places holds on inmates that meet “priority” status, Harkins said—those deemed a threat to public safety, border security or national security, according to the sheriff’s statement.
“More often than not, ICE will determine that the person is not a priority for removal and release the hold,” he said.
From 2017-2019, the Blaine County Detention Center released 57 undocumented inmates into ICE custody, according to jail records obtained by the Express via a public records request—about two of every 100 prisoners released during that timeframe.
Harkins also reiterated that his officers do not inquire about immigration status when they respond to calls or pull people over. He encouraged all residents to call the police if they need to.
In a change of direction, Harkins said that on April 26 he instructed staff not to enforce 48-hour ICE detainers—a controversial practice during which jails hold undocumented inmates past release dates for two days at the request of ICE officials so agents can come pick them up. Harkins said his decision on that front comes from “sound legal advice, not political pressure”—namely, lawyers for the Idaho Sheriff’s Association.
“The bottom line is I have chosen to cooperate with ICE for the safety of our community,” Harkins wrote. “The fact is, some people get arrested, charged, and convicted of very serious crimes. As the sheriff of Blaine County, I do not feel it is in the best interest of our community to release serious offenders, who happen to be undocumented non-citizens, back into our community.”
That’s not something the commissioners asked for in last Tuesday’s meeting, and it’s something they reiterated in interviews with the Express, with Davis calling Harkins’ implication otherwise “inaccurate and untrue.” The commissioners also each said the move to pause the SCAAP award isn’t an effort to “defund the police,” a popular rallying cry in left-wing political discourse. Largely due to staffing shortages, the Sheriff’s Office is under budget for the years in question, Fosbury said, and county coffers could absorb the cost without SCAAP reimbursement.
While Harkins said that all funding helps, he seemed to agree.
“The real issue at hand is that the Blaine County Board of Commissioners and a segment of our community don’t agree with the fact that at my direction, the Blaine County Detention Center cooperates with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The Board has received pressure from and has been fed a lot of false information from those who feel that Blaine County should be a ‘Sanctuary County.’ The Board has drafted an ordinance that would attempt to alter and limit the duties of the sheriff by creating a ‘Sanctuary County.’”
There, Harkins referred to an unsolicited draft ordinance sent in March to at least two of the commissioners by some local immigration advocates attempting to codify a more intensive version of what cities have passed as “Safe Communities” resolutions. Among other things, the document, which McCleary said was drafted by an attorney in Seattle, would ban the deputies from asking a prisoner their nationality or place of birth; prohibit the county from spending public money or resources on immigration inquiries; and outlaw the sharing of any information about immigration status with federal authorities.
Multiple cities have passed resolutions to that effect. At that level, it amounts to a memo of support; locally, city law enforcement doesn’t interact with ICE—the Blaine County jail does. After Hailey passed its “Safe Communities” resolution, Harkins told the Express that he supported the message, but said the resolutions wouldn’t impact his policy or alter his interactions with ICE.
At the county, though, a similar ordinance could have real teeth. The commissioners control one aspect of the sheriff’s office: its budget. And, changes to that $4.1 million outlay could be seen as an attempt to influence how Harkins runs his office—something Harkins told the Express he has only felt the board try to do regarding “immigration matters” and “ICE cooperation.”
“The sheriff is an elected official—he makes his own decisions,” Davis said in a Saturday interview. “The only thing we control is the budget.”
Davis and McCleary told the Express that they had seen the draft ordinance individually and were considering whether to bring it to the board, either as written or as a nonbinding resolution, later this year. (Fosbury said he has not seen the document.) While McCleary told the Express that she had discussed it with the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, nothing has come before the board so far.
Such conversations “are nothing new,” Davis said. She’s been tracking them since she was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2018. Davis, the board’s liaison to the sheriff’s office, told the Express that she met with Chief Deputy Will Fruehling and Captain Jay Davis, who manages the jail, in recent weeks. And, while what she heard in those meetings was in line with what Harkins said in his statement, she “has yet to see a policy” codifying the steps the sheriff’s office takes—something she hopes last week’s squabble brings to light.
“That’s why I took this action,” she said. “I’m hoping to get a conversation with the community—not just a post on Facebook. For sure, anyone who breaks the law, I want them locked up. By no means are we asking [Harkins] not to lock people up because of their [immigration] status.
“I don’t think its mutually exclusive, to have equity as well as public safety. I think the sheriff does an amazing job on public safety. But I think there could be more transparency on the equity part. Everyone has a right to feel safe, at whatever level that is. I know for a fact there is fear in our community. What I don’t know is where it’s justified. The sheriff says it’s not. [Immigration advocates] say it is. I don’t know what’s true and what’s not—that’s why we need to take a pause, learn and communicate.” ￼
