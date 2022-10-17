The Blaine County Commissioners are scheduled to meet in regular session Tuesday, Oct. 17 to discuss a number of contract renewals, E-bike restrictions and clean energy plans.
In addition, the board intends to address a right-of-way agreement proposed by the Wood River Land Trust for the Steven Family Ranch subdivision at Colorado Gulch Preserve. The contract concerns the construction of a pedestrian bridge over the Big Wood River.
There was previously a vehicle bridge at the location that was undermined in 2017 after floodwater was funneled toward the abutments, causing the bridge to fail. Portions of concrete footings are all that remain of the structure today. The intent of the parties is to develop public access to Colorado Gulch while maintaining as much natural function and flow of the Big Wood River as possible.
The commissioners will also review a potential E-bike ordinance that would call for a prohibition of certain electric-powered vehicles on the county's paved right-of-way easements. Users of electric bikes, scooters skateboards and “one wheels” with electric motors larger than 750 watts or traveling more than 20 miles per hour could be subject to infractions if the ordinance is passed.
The commission will also hear a report from sustainability manager Lynne Barker who will present information about Blaine County’s clean energy modeling and feasibility analysis, known as “5B CAN,” which seeks to improve Blaine County’s sustainability and climate change resilience. Community leaders look to achieve 75% clean energy power for municipal electricity use by 2025 and a 100% clean energy powered electrical grid by 2030. By 2045, the analysis calls for 100% of Blaine County’s energy needs to be powered by clean energy.
Contracts including those with Mountain Humane, Blaine Historical Museum, Wildlife Coexistence Network, Sun Valley Economic Development, Sawtooth Society the Idaho Dark Sky Alliance and Mountain Rides.
E-bikes are motorcycles without licenses.
