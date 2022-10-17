The Blaine County Commissioners are scheduled to meet in regular session Tuesday, Oct. 17 to discuss a number of contract renewals, E-bike restrictions and clean energy plans.

In addition, the board intends to address a right-of-way agreement proposed by the Wood River Land Trust for the Steven Family Ranch subdivision at Colorado Gulch Preserve. The contract concerns the construction of a pedestrian bridge over the Big Wood River.

There was previously a vehicle bridge at the location that was undermined in 2017 after floodwater was funneled toward the abutments, causing the bridge to fail. Portions of concrete footings are all that remain of the structure today. The intent of the parties is to develop public access to Colorado Gulch while maintaining as much natural function and flow of the Big Wood River as possible.

