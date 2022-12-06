The Blaine County Board of Commissioners will be meeting in regular session 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey to discuss the vacation and relocation of a portion of Colorado Gulch. There will be a public hearing to consider a new public right-of-way near the Stevens Family Ranch Subdivision.
The subdivision — owned by the Wood River Land Trust — is is being considered for a pedestrian bridge to replace a bridge that previously crossed over the Big Wood River and was irreparably damaged by flooding in 2017. The county agreed with the land trust would grant public easement to the county on the location.
According to the contract between the county and Land Trust, the intent of the contract was to “develop public access to Colorado Gulch while maintaining as much natural function of the Big Wood River as possible.”
A new, more southerly public access pathway and easement for a 650-foot portion of Colorado Gulch Road between the Silver Bell Ranch Subdivision and the west side of the Big Wood River are in a location that is thought to be “in the public interest,” according to the board.
The commissioners will discuss whether the original roadway and easement location, which is no longer a readily accessible pathway, should be vacated as a public right of way. The board estimates that the fair market value of this right of way parcel is $2,500. Although the commissioner’s meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m., the discussion for the Colorado Gulch right of way relocation is slated from 1:30 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.
In-person attendance to the meeting is encouraged, but to join over the web, visit https://meet.goto.com/979152901 using access code Access Code: 979-152-901. Attendees can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (408) 650-3123
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In