The Blaine County Board of Commissioners will be meeting in regular session 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey to discuss the vacation and relocation of a portion of Colorado Gulch. There will be a public hearing to consider a new public right-of-way near the Stevens Family Ranch Subdivision.

The subdivision — owned by the Wood River Land Trust — is is being considered for a pedestrian bridge to replace a bridge that previously crossed over the Big Wood River and was irreparably damaged by flooding in 2017. The county agreed with the land trust would grant public easement to the county on the location.

According to the contract between the county and Land Trust, the intent of the contract was to “develop public access to Colorado Gulch while maintaining as much natural function of the Big Wood River as possible.”

mshultz@mtexpress.com

