The Blaine County commissioners are seeking a six-figure grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve local roads.

The U.S Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary program, which provides federal grants for regional municipalities to address road improvements. The commissioners' request calls for a total of $200,000, with $40,000 matched by the county, and is being held in conjunction with Mountain Rides and the cities of Bellevue, Carey, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All program was passed by Congress Nov. 15, 2021 as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which authorized $108 billion for public transport. The Safe Streets and Roads for All program specifically provides $5-6 billion in grants for regional and local government entities for the next five years, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments