The Blaine County commissioners are seeking a six-figure grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to improve local roads.
The U.S Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary program, which provides federal grants for regional municipalities to address road improvements. The commissioners' request calls for a total of $200,000, with $40,000 matched by the county, and is being held in conjunction with Mountain Rides and the cities of Bellevue, Carey, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley.
The Safe Streets and Roads for All program was passed by Congress Nov. 15, 2021 as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which authorized $108 billion for public transport. The Safe Streets and Roads for All program specifically provides $5-6 billion in grants for regional and local government entities for the next five years, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Eligibility for the grant requires a comprehensive action plan by the applicant, and according to the U.S Department of Transportation, can include infrastructure, behavioral and operational activities. Application of low-cost safety treatments, such as new turn lanes, edge widening, better signage, pedestrian safety enhancements and improving safety of intersections can all provide eligibility for the grant.
Locally, the goal of the project is to “develop a regional action plan that identifies and prioritizes safe streets and roads projects that support a range of safety, complete streets, and mobility projects and better connect the cities and underserved neighborhoods through multi-modal transportation infrastructure," according to the county's application for funding.
"The infrastructure will serve as the backbone for growth management and help to catalyze growth to the Areas of City Impact. All of these outcomes have been identified as priorities in the county’s comprehensive plan. The grant has the potential to support development of the action plan that identifies, develops a conceptual design, and prioritizes shovel ready projects. It will also underwrite the cost of robust community engagement to gather input and gain buy-in from the community.”
The grant, if approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation, would apply for fiscal year 2022-2023.
