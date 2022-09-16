The Blaine County Commissioners began discussions with the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday with an eye towards adding a school resource officer, or SRO, to patrol Carey.
Board Chairman Keith Roark and Trustee Amber Larna visited the Old County Courthouse during the commissioners’ regular meeting to open a dialogue about financial constraints keeping the district from adding additional school resource officers.
In early August, the school district and Hailey Police Department agreed on a new contract for school resource officers, who provide law enforcement and police services to school grounds, areas adjacent to the schools, and school-sponsored events at the five schools within the Hailey city limits.
Schools outside of Hailey however—including the Carey School, Bellevue Elementary and the Ernest Hemingway STEAM school in Ketchum—do not currently have a deal with law enforcement in place.
According to Blaine County Sheriff Chief Deputy Will Fruehling, although there is no SRO contract in place, sheriff’s deputies still patrol the Carey campus as frequently as possible. Fruehling said the sheriff’s office doesn’t have enough money to maintain a full-time officer in the school.
On Tuesday, Roark said the school district didn’t have the money, either, which is why he was asking the commissioners—who set the sheriff’s office’s budget—for help.
“We are looking for some way to increase the police presence in and around the area [of Carey] to make it known to the students and the community that we are watching very carefully,” Roark said. But, given the district’s revenue streams, “when it comes to funding, we have to be very careful.”
The school district has $40,000 to contribute to “something that resembles an SRO,” Roark said.
Roark continued that he would like to see at the very least, a part-time police presence in Carey that would ideally transition into a full-time role. He cited statistics regarding active-shooter incidents in schools across the country to emphasize the need for a regular police presence at all the county’s schools.
“We understand the county budget is essentially dead-set—we have this $40,000 in our budget to award, but we would still like the financial assistance and cooperation of the sheriff’s office,” Roark said. “Perhaps next year or the year after, we could be in a position to come together to provide the necessary SRO.”
Commissioner Dick Fosbury stated his support for the idea and wishes to continue the discussion in the near future.
“I’m in favor of figuring this out,” Commissioner Dick Fosbury said. “What I would like to see is the agreement with the city and see how we can utilize that and figure out the necessary funding for the commitment from the county.” ￼
