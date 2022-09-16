The Blaine County Commissioners began discussions with the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday with an eye towards adding a school resource officer, or SRO, to patrol Carey.

Board Chairman Keith Roark and Trustee Amber Larna visited the Old County Courthouse during the commissioners’ regular meeting to open a dialogue about financial constraints keeping the district from adding additional school resource officers.

In early August, the school district and Hailey Police Department agreed on a new contract for school resource officers, who provide law enforcement and police services to school grounds, areas adjacent to the schools, and school-sponsored events at the five schools within the Hailey city limits.

