The Blaine County commissioners unanimously re-appointed Commissioner Angenie McCleary this week to represent the county on the board of the South Central Public Health District.
“We currently have Commissioner McCleary as our representative, and I'm supportive of having her continue to serve on the South Central Public Health District’s Board of Health,” Commissioner Dick Fosbury said Tuesday.
Commissioner Muffy Davis also backed McCleary.
“I am very supportive,” said Commissioner Muffy Davis. “I think Commissioner McCleary has done a wonderful job and I look forward to her continued service and representation.”
McCleary’s renewed term runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
A former social worker, McCleary is the longest tenured of Blaine County's three current commissioners. She was appointed in 2008.
