The Blaine County commissioners—acting as the board of the Blaine County Ambulance District—have approved a tentative $3.3 million Ambulance District budget for fiscal 2021.
The tentative budget passed Tuesday is a nearly $400,000 increase from last year’s $2.9 million budget. The approved budget aligns with recommendations from county budget officer JoLynn Drage.
The fiscal 2021 budget includes a 3 percent increase in funding for the position of district medical director—currently held by Dr. Terry O’Connor, a physician at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center—and funds for two new ambulances. The district did not buy any new ambulances in fiscal 2020.
Should the district need additional funding to cover any emergency services needed due to COVID-19, it will have the ability to allocate from its reserves or its contingency fund, Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said.
“The budget is not going to limit us in that regard,” Greenberg said.
Last week, the commissioners passed a tentative $30.5 million county budget for fiscal 2021. If finalized, the budget would mean a roughly 3 percent decrease in spending from the previous year’s $31.5 million budget. The county budget must be finalized by Sept. 14.
