The Big Wood River runs near Bellevue on Monday, June 20. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County Commissioners submitted a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation last week supporting a grant application to improve water diversion infrastructure on the Big Wood River, and they want to hear what residents think of the plan.  

The irrigation district's board of control is seeking funds for a proposal, known as the Wood River Diversion 45 Stabilization and Fish Passage Remediation Project, to stabilize and upgrade diversion structures on the Big Wood River near Bellevue. 

The federal "WaterSMART" grant provides a 50/50 cost share for irrigation to water districts throughout the country in an effort to rehabilitate aging water delivery infrastructure. According to application, the existing diversion structure has caused sediment to accumulate, creating problems for fish migratory patterns and boaters.

