The Blaine County Commissioners submitted a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation last week supporting a grant application to improve water diversion infrastructure on the Big Wood River, and they want to hear what residents think of the plan.
The irrigation district's board of control is seeking funds for a proposal, known as the Wood River Diversion 45 Stabilization and Fish Passage Remediation Project, to stabilize and upgrade diversion structures on the Big Wood River near Bellevue.
The federal "WaterSMART" grant provides a 50/50 cost share for irrigation to water districts throughout the country in an effort to rehabilitate aging water delivery infrastructure. According to application, the existing diversion structure has caused sediment to accumulate, creating problems for fish migratory patterns and boaters.
The planned project would look to alleviate these difficulties and improve diversion functionality on the river, creating a safer passage for boaters and fish, as well as improving sediment transport along the Big Wood.
Recent warm and dry years have driven high summer water temperatures, killing fish downstream of the diversion, the application states. Over 12,000 salmonoids were captured downstream of the diversion and release upstream in a salvage event that was undertaken in 2021.
The project calls for a return to a natural 2% slope by filling the downstream with rocks and boulders, creating a rock ramp approximately 300-feet long. The existing concrete cap on the structure would be replaced in order to preserve a 10-foot-wide flow channel in the proposed rock ramp.
The issue will be raised for public comment on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the regular meeting of the Blaine County Commissioners. Comments received from the public will be used to identify potential environmental issues related to the proposed action and to identify possible alternatives to the plan.
Comments can also be made to the Bureau of Reclamation electronically by emailing sra-nepa-comments@usbr.gov. The Bureau asks that all comments be submitted by Jan. 31, 2023.
This all seems great, but if sue to diversion for irrigation the river runs out of water before it makes it to Magic, and Magic keeps getting drawn so much that fish can’t survive in it, what’s the point? Maybe instead of diverting water from the river to irrigate Sun Valley golf courses and Weeyakin, we should be putting that water into the Bigwood in drought years.
