The Blaine County Commissioners will meet in regular session starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Old County Courthouse in Hailey.
The board will discuss the potential approval of a series of contracts, address a commissioner’s report on the area's regional transportation committee and receive the Land and Use and Building Service Department’s finding of fact on a plat amendment on a property near Greenhorn Creek.
The county will also discuss the potential approval of a contract with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood River, a nonprofit that focuses on support for mental health in the community. If approved, the contract would award the non-profit with $49,000 in ARPA monies awarded to the county through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund earlier this year.
