Blaine County government tackled many issues in 2022 including affordable housing and COVID fund distribution..

The Blaine County commissioners navigated though a tumultuous post-COVID transition in county governance in 2022. From addressing the region’s housing crisis, to plans for curbing carbon emissions, the county has brought millions in federal funding, new legislation and new plans for Blaine County’s future.

Blaine County’s COVID-19 recovery was significantly boosted by the federal America Rescue Plan Act and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds

In January 2022, the county completed all necessary applications to facilitate the distribution of the nearly $4.5 million in federal funding for COVID-19 response and recovery through the American Rescue Plan Act. By May 2022, $3.6 million of the ARPA funds had been allocated, with nearly $1.5 million going towards county operations and the rest dispersed to partners for approved projects and expenses.

