The Blaine County commissioners navigated though a tumultuous post-COVID transition in county governance in 2022. From addressing the region’s housing crisis, to plans for curbing carbon emissions, the county has brought millions in federal funding, new legislation and new plans for Blaine County’s future.
Blaine County’s COVID-19 recovery was significantly boosted by the federal America Rescue Plan Act and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds
In January 2022, the county completed all necessary applications to facilitate the distribution of the nearly $4.5 million in federal funding for COVID-19 response and recovery through the American Rescue Plan Act. By May 2022, $3.6 million of the ARPA funds had been allocated, with nearly $1.5 million going towards county operations and the rest dispersed to partners for approved projects and expenses.
In October, the board accepted approximately $2.12 million of additional ARPA funds from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund—a general revenue enhancement program that provides additional assistance to eligible revenue-sharing counties and tribal governments.
The board took steps to address the housing crisis with a little help from community partners across the valley.
The commissioners and the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission worked to legally designate tiny homes on wheels as an acceptable form of residence in Blaine County.
In late 2021, the board unanimously moved forward with a motion stating that the use of tiny homes on wheels as accessory dwelling units fit the county’s overarching development vision. Specifically, the board found that additional tiny homes on wheels would not negatively impact potable water or the delivery of services in the county.
Later, in 2022, county P&Z approved an application by Pacific Current Partners to rezone an approximate 6-acre parcel between state Highway 75 and The Meadows RV Park south of Ketchum into the county’s Mobile Home/Manufactured Home Overlay District.
Partners like the Blaine County Housing Authority also received financial assistance from the county to help residents of the valley struggling to find affordable housing. In September 2022, the Blaine County Commissioners approved a $23,419 ARPA fund request from the Blaine County Housing Authority for renovations to the Lift Tower Lodge in Ketchum.
October saw discussions of a countywide body to address housing, to be known as “5B Housing,” which outlined plans calling for members of the various governmental bodies across Blaine County to meet as a single group. With plans still in the works, this is a first step in creating a unified body specifically created to tackle the housing crisis.
The county also established a long-term plan to address carbon emissions in the region, with environmental goals that would put Blaine County on track to cut its carbon dioxide emissions within its jurisdiction by 60% by 2030, according to modeling conducted by Blaine County Sustainability Manager Lynne Barker.
The ambitious goals look to employ clean energy to power 75% of energy needs for municipal operations. By 2030, the county hopes to take that number to 100%. By 2035, the analysis set a goal of 100% clean electricity across the community, relying on clean energy sources like solar and hydroelectric power.
In December 2022, the commissioners, in conjunction with the Idaho Transportation Department, analyzed proposed improvements to state Highway 75 through 2025. From Bellevue to Ketchum, a number of lane widenings, pedestrian bridges and crossings, and additional bus stop projects were planned that look to make traffic flow more efficient along the highway corridor. ￼
