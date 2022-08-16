The Blaine County commissioners at their regular weekly meeting on Aug. 16, unanimously approved the appointment of Keith Perry as a representative for the city of Ketchum to the Blaine County Housing Authority. The seat, formerly held by Chase Hamilton, sat vacant until the approval of Perry on Tuesday.
Perry, a longtime restaurateur, retired from managing a Ketchum staple, Perry’s Restaurant, on May 31. His tenure at the restaurant began in 1985 and ended this year after Perry sold the establishment. Developers plan to demolish the building that hosted the restaurant for 37 years to construct mixed-use buildings that are set to include affordable housing units.
The commissioners believe Perry’s longtime track record in the community makes him a suitable candidate for the position.
Outstanding!! Thank you Keith Perry for stepping forward and accepting the position!! 🙏🏻♥️
