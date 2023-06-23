On the first day of Blaine County budget deliberations, Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham asked the county commissioners to give some philosophical direction on their short- and long-term fiscal goals.
McDougall Graham, who serves as the county budget officer, offered five overarching approaches: supportable (enough to cover the year but not necessarily beyond), sustainable (enough to cover the year and one or more additional years), corrective (a longer-term approach toward balance), balanced (revenue equals spending), and investing (where revenue exceeds expenditures).
All three commissioners agreed on a “corrective” approach, which McDougall Graham described as “making some changes to help right the ship.”
That’s a shift for the county, which previously spent down reserves to fund expenses, which are mostly bound up in the salary and benefits of employees.
Commission Chair Muffy Davis said she wanted to work toward reducing deficits so “future boards have confidence that we have a solid working budget going forward.”
Commissioner Lindsay Molineaux noted the importance in not relying on one-time windfalls, which has occurred in recent years with state and federal funding.
Commissioner Angenie McCleary emphasized “outcome-based budgeting” and keeping the promotion of the health, safety and welfare of the public at the forefront.
In his presentation, McDougall Graham noted that a “balanced” spending plan represented an ambitious goal, and one that would likely “take a number of years to reach.” Attempting an actual balanced budget right now, he said, would have drastic effects, and “would represent a huge disruption in services for the public.”
Among a number of recommendations to reduce the existing shortfall, the biggest focus was on personnel costs.
As is, McDougall Graham described the manner in which salary step increases (given at six months, two years, etc.) are combining with cost-of-living increases as unsustainable.
“The two policies are interacting with one another in a way that greatly increases our personnel cost,” he said.
Personnel costs for fiscal year 2023 accounted for 53% of the budget including ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, and 58% without those funds.
The expenditure line, McDougall Graham warned, using his arms as a graph, keep going up, while the revenue remains relatively flat.
On the revenue side, he noted, it is not always widely understood that less than half of the county’s budget comes from property tax revenue. Between 2020 and 2022, about 40-45% of revenue came from property tax. For fiscal year 2023, he said only about 32% of revenue would be attributed to property taxes, with 42% from non-property tax revenues, and 26% from existing fund balances.
Because the budget cannot grow more than 3% over the previous year per state law, the budget does not necessarily reflect a community’s growth. It can grow more than the 3% with new construction, however, only to a maximum of 8%. As explained by Blaine County Assessor Jim Williams, “In this area, we can count on the 3% and maybe a percent or two for new construction, so the taxing districts will likely increase their budgets by 3-5%.”
One of the biggest choices facing the commissioners, as it was last year, is how much to increase salaries for county employees.
Last year, county employees were given a 9% cost-of-living increase over the previous year’s budget, and the board disagreed on whether that increase should be permanent.
The 9% was divided between a permanent 5% raise in pay plus a one-year 4% bump.
To better depict the issue, McDougall Graham gave a hypothetical example of a county employee named Bob, who was hired on Nov. 1, 2021.
As his pay increases based on both steps and market increases, Bob’s salary goes up from $100 an hour (not an actual wage, McDougall Graham noted, just used for simplicity’s sake) to $128.70 an hour on Nov. 1, 2023—if the commissioners agree to a 6% cost-of-living-raise for fiscal year 2024.
The result, McDougall Graham said, is that “In two years, Bob has received four raises, and his pay increases 28.7% from his hiring rate.”
Former County Commissioner Sarah Michael, the only person to issue a public comment during the meeting, advocated for a 0% cost-of-living increase for fiscal year 2024.
“I think it’s concerning and obvious from the figures that it’s not sustainable,” she said.
If commissioners decide on a 6% market increase to salaries, spending outweighs revenue by just over $7 million. If they decide on a 0% market increase, the deficit would be at about $5.9 million, which would have to be spent out of reserve funds.
The county is ending fiscal year 2023 with about $19.6 million in its reserve fund.
At the time of Wednesday’s meeting, the Consumer Price Index—a common metric of inflation—was at 4% for Idaho cities. It had been 6% at a previous budget workshop and is subject to change.
A scenario of a -4% market increase was also presented, which would leave the deficit at about $5.1 million.
Even if the commissioners decide on a 0% cost-of-living increase, McDougall Graham said, “Personnel costs still go up 4% just on account of steps” accrued through employee tenure.
Those deficit numbers will also change depending on what the commissioners decide on for a minimum reserve for each fund, and how they handle the requests from each department.
Moving forward, the commissioners agreed to explore the scenarios between 0% and 4% market increase on salaries.
While last year she supported making the cost-of-living increase permanent, McCleary noted a 0% increase the previous year, and said finding better middle ground between 0 and 9% would be a more prudent approach given the clear need for corrective action.
Davis noted the goal set last year of “making a 5% increase permanent.”
While numerous decisions have yet to be made, and a final budget not approved until Sept. 5, the rough budget expenditure numbers for fiscal year 2024 are estimated around $40 million. Revenue is estimated at $34 million.
The county’s budget for fiscal year 2022 totaled approximately $36.6 million. It went up to just under $40.7 million for the fiscal year 2023. The fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.
The second day of budget deliberations will be held on July 13. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In