On the first day of Blaine County budget deliberations, Clerk Stephen McDougall Graham asked the county commissioners to give some philosophical direction on their short- and long-term fiscal goals.

McDougall Graham, who serves as the county budget officer, offered five overarching approaches: supportable (enough to cover the year but not necessarily beyond), sustainable (enough to cover the year and one or more additional years), corrective (a longer-term approach toward balance), balanced (revenue equals spending), and investing (where revenue exceeds expenditures).

All three commissioners agreed on a “corrective” approach, which McDougall Graham described as “making some changes to help right the ship.”

