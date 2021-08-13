Cally Galpin and Chuck Christopher live out the East Fork drainage, beyond Triumph, in a gorgeous location with no neighbors in sight. Influenced by the Castle Rock and Beaver Creek fires—plus the current drought and recent pandemic—they decided to be proactive in community fire management and build a helicopter dip tank on their land.
This resource is being put on Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and other fire fighting maps as a heli-hydrant with a 10-mile serviceable radius, meaning it could help potential firefighting efforts in Elkhorn, Sun Valley, parts of Warm Springs and Hailey.
The tank is 10 feet deep—which works for heli-bambi buckets—has a 16-foot diameter and holds 15,000 gallons of water. The tank, when empty, can be filled in an hour from an adjacent creek. When a helicopter dips its bucket, pulling between 750 and 1,000 gallons out, the tank can be topped off in three to four minutes.
“We don’t have to be a liability,” Christopher said of those living remotely. “We can be an asset.”
Sun Valley Fire Department Chief Taan Robrahn appreciates the effort.
“We really appreciate homeowners taking the time and effort to protect both their properties and their neighbors from the threat of wildfire,” he said.
The final cost of their project will be around $40,000, and if anyone is interested in building another one in a multi-use location, Christopher’s phone number is in the phone book.
