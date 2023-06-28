Seven years after flood waters damaged the Colorado Gulch Bridge beyond repair, plans to build a new bridge and reconnect Hailey’s east bank of the Big Wood River to the popular recreation area are still, albeit slowly, moving forward.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Blaine County commissioners unanimously agreed to spend $500,000 that had been earmarked for the Colorado Gulch bridge project on repairing Indian Creek Road.
With a delay of at least a year from the bridge manufacturer, and one remaining step for securing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds, Commission Chair Muffy Davis argued that if there was no way to complete the project in fiscal year 2023, which ends Sept. 30. Instead, Davis said, the already-budgeted money should be used for another high priority project to benefit the public.
“From my perspective,” said Commissioner Angenie McCleary, “We can budget for capital improvement funds for Colorado Gulch Bridge for the next fiscal year.”
Indian Creek Road residents have long been vocal about their road being in need of repair, Davis noted, but there was never money in the budget to fix about three miles of rough road near Hailey.
County Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin, who also serves as the Colorado Gulch Bridge project manager, pointed to numerous factors that have lengthened the process of getting a new bridge.
First, there was the decision to remove the old bridge, made from an repurposed railroad car. The span was still being used after the 2017 flooding but ultimately deemed unsafe. The abutment on the west side of the river failed, and while the bridge didn’t go into the river, said Corwin, “It kind of slumped down.”
Then the planning process began for what to build in its place and how to fund it. One proposal included a 500-foot suspension bridge to the original bridge site, another a 350-foot bridge across the river with an access path. A decision was ultimately made on a 120-foot steel pedestrian and equestrian bridge.
The location, set in an active floodplain, is itself complex, noted Corwin. That goes both to environmental, engineering and design challenges, as well as meeting FEMA stipulations.
Working with Wood River Land Trust, which owns the property, the county took a two-pronged approach based largely on available FEMA funding.
In 2016, the Land Trust purchased the 150-acre Colorado Gulch Preserve from the Stevens Family Ranch, effectively lengthening the southern reach of the Hailey Greenway by about a mile. Since then, the Land Trust has kept the cottonwood forest preserve open to the public during the daytime.
Phase one of the joint approach was a river restoration project, which was completed in the fall of 2022.
FEMA was supportive of the restoration project, Corwin noted, because it falls under their “hazard mitigation” program, meaning that allowing the river to spread out and reconnect to the flood plain reduces the impact of a high river—previously much more concentrated at a pinch point at the bridge—thus giving it a better chance of long-term survival.
The entire project came with a price tag of about $826,000, though costs could change for the remaining stages. Corwin is still waiting on final approval of FEMA funds for the second phase of the project—putting in the actual bridge. He said he expects that to come in the next month or so, at which time he can order the bridge. From there, Corwin already knows the bridge manufacturer is about a year out from being able to deliver the bridge.
The budgeted $500,000 was essentially a placeholder from the county, Corwin said, to ensure they had enough to fulfill their 25% match to unlock FEMA’s money for the project.
All three commissioners said they felt comfortable spending the money this year and being able to re-allocate it for fiscal year 2024, even if it means dipping into contingency funds.
On Tuesday, Cory McCaffrey, Wood River Land Trust River Program Director, described the river restoration project designed to reconnect the river to its floodplain. A contractor removed a large amount of rip rap (rocks and other bank armor) and engineered log jams. The work also included moving the road, “opening three little channels or outlets in order to access legacy or preexisting channels,” and planting new cottonwood trees.
Now, McCaffrey and Corwin get to see just how the restoration project responded to the high water, and incorporate that into the final planning for the bridge.
The planning process has also gone through a new cycle of county commissioners and a new county administrator, Corwin noted, all with different approaches. There was also a change from a right of way held by the county to an easement on the Land Trust land.
And there was debate throughout the process—the most contentious over what to build and whether it should be a pedestrian bridge or designed for motorized vehicles. The consensus— based on a survey in which 73% of respondents wanted a pedestrian-only bridge and as McCaffrey described, from the Land Trust’s intent “to keep in continuity of the preserved nature of that area.”
The cost for a bridge able to accommodate motorized vehicles would have been significantly more, and, proponents of a pedestrian bridge argued, Colorado Gulch area is still accessible to motorized vehicle users from the other side of the river.
The completion of the restoration project brought a new issue—the question of whether the reactivated side channel would need a bridge.
The side channels did fill quickly this year, McCaffrey said, and will likely be “more perennially active.” He is just starting to assess the impact of this year’s high water, and whether that will dictate any changes to the design around the bridge.
Corwin is also closely watching the reactivated side channel. After a visit on Monday, he said the river was running at 1,400 cubic feet per second. An average year would be 1,000 cubic feet per second at this time, he said.
If trying to access the east bank site of the former bridge this week, one would first have to wade through a shallow but fairly long stretch of the flooded road itself. Then, once reaching the side channel, one would need to wade about calf-deep through a relatively swift waterway.
This year will answer some key questions—like the need for a bridge across the side channel, and how long portions of the actual road/path are under water and when the bridge itself will be accessible.
Corwin advised that, to save money, the county could leave the decision on the side channel bridge up to the Land Trust.
Once a busy access point, the site of the former bridge today is very quiet, marked primarily by animal footprints and a massive amount of debris left behind by the high river. Signs still advise the closure of the trail.
At this time, the estimate for the completion of the bridge is late next summer or early fall, Corwin said. However, that will depend on what the river looks like next spring.
The commissioners agreed that much more conversation needs to happen related to the Colorado Bridge project, but they agreed that a high public need that can be addressed immediately—namely, overdue repairs to Indian Creek Road—was the best use of the money already budgeted in capital improvement fund.
They also said they felt confident the decision would not impede moving forward with the Colorado Gulch project. ￼
