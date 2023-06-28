Colorado Gulch

Restoration on the Big Wood River reactivated a side channel across from Colorado Gulch, creating another consideration for possible access bridges.

 Express photo by Kari Dequine Harden

Seven years after flood waters damaged the Colorado Gulch Bridge beyond repair, plans to build a new bridge and reconnect Hailey’s east bank of the Big Wood River to the popular recreation area are still, albeit slowly, moving forward.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Blaine County commissioners unanimously agreed to spend $500,000 that had been earmarked for the Colorado Gulch bridge project on repairing Indian Creek Road.

With a delay of at least a year from the bridge manufacturer, and one remaining step for securing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds, Commission Chair Muffy Davis argued that if there was no way to complete the project in fiscal year 2023, which ends Sept. 30. Instead, Davis said, the already-budgeted money should be used for another high priority project to benefit the public.

Colorado Gulch

County crews removed the damaged bridge crossing the Big Wood River at Colorado Gulch in 2018.
Colorado Gulch

The Big Wood River near Colorado Gulch.

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments