Collaboration is the main theme of 'State of the Valley' forum

Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
March 6, 2023
“State of the Valley” community forum panelists included Blaine County Commissioner Muffy Davis, Hailey Public Works Director Brian Yeager and Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman. Valley Chamber Executive Director Mike McKenna was moderator.
Collaboration and keeping the conversations going were the main takeaways from the public leaders at the fourth-annual "State of the Valley” community forum on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at The Community Library in Ketchum.
“Stay involved, learn, comment, attend meetings, apply for open positions on boards and commissions," said Muffy Davis, a Blaine County commissioner and one of the three panelists. "Democracy only works when we all do our part and contribute at whatever level we can.”
Themed “Prioritizing Infrastructure Decisions in a Time of Growth,” the discussion centered on how decisions are made concerning roads, waste management, water supply, public safety and emergency services.
Panelists included Davis, Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman and Hailey Public Works Director Brian Yeager. The panelists all had time to answer and expand on questions moderated by Mike McKenna, executive director for the Valley Chamber, a local business advocacy group.
The biggest issues noted concerned housing and infrastructure, both of which are hindering the ability to fill positions throughout government and private sectors.
“We are losing a firefighter paramedic because of cost of living, and this person is not easily replaced," Bateman said. "We can’t coax anyone from Twin Falls to come up because it’s tough to live here. Even as one of the most highly paid positions, it’s a challenge."
Yeager added that he has only four of seven full-time positions filled and has to pull people from other departments to help fill the gap.
“The human workforce is the most important asset. We are constantly challenged with finding places for our employees to live, and sometimes the available ones don’t fit their needs,” Yeager said.
Davis echoed their sentiments. At the county level there are five vacancies, and officials are trying to fill the gap with incentives and cost of living increases.
The private sector, too, is feeling the strain, the panelists said.
“It takes all levels of skills to make a community work efficiently, from restaurants to retail and government roles,” Yeager said.
The shortage has taken a toll on the mental health of his crews, Bateman said, with fewer employees filling the roles of many.
“I considered getting a second degree in counseling,” he said.
He added that especially for first responders, mental health is vital. Bateman and others are working on setting up their own nonprofit called Blaine County First, modeled off a Santa Barbara based nonprofit 911 At Ease.
“We want our culture to recognize that it’s okay to ask for help. I often share my own stories and struggles after 25-plus years in this job. It can eat at you in nefarious ways,” Bateman said.
One of his colleagues was lost last year because of those struggles, and he says he thinks about that person every day.
“Living in Blaine County we push to find ways to make our community better," Yeager said. "We have an outstanding team and want them to spend time with their families and be able to hike or ski on the weekends."
Fire department consolidation was another hot topic at the forum.
Bateman said there are ongoing talks on cooperation and consolidation.
“I’ve only been here four years and spend a lot of time on the starts and stops," he said. "When consolidation is mentioned, it bubbles up cynicism, and we need to set the table for a landscape to allow this to happen. This should have already been done."
Each of the panelists talked about the funding sources, creative partnerships and grants they are working on to make Blaine County more connected or to function properly. Yeager said his issues are improving the wastewater treatment plants, maintaining roads and bridges and repairing the bike/pedestrian paths.
“These heavy winters deplete our budgets, and then some projects go unfunded because we have to plow snow longer than we anticipated. The snow is great though because we need it for water or parks, but it gets challenging into flood season,” Yeager said.
Davis added the county decided to hold off a year on a road and bridge levy to see if they could get a grant writer or procurement specialist to secure federal funding. She said they were just awarded a $168,000 Safe Streets planning grant for the areas of Bellevue and Carey, and they will be posting a Request for Proposal (RFP) to get it done.
“This next year federal grants are coming down for sustainability and renewable projects, which we are working on," she said. "We are one community even though five municipalities, and we will continue regional collaboration to work together."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In