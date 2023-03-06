Collaboration is the main theme of 'State of the Valley' forum

“State of the Valley” community forum panelists included Blaine County Commissioner Muffy Davis, Hailey Public Works Director Brian Yeager and Wood River Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Bateman. Valley Chamber Executive Director Mike McKenna was moderator.

Collaboration and keeping the conversations going were the main takeaways from the public leaders at the fourth-annual "State of the Valley” community forum on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at The Community Library in Ketchum.

“Stay involved, learn, comment, attend meetings, apply for open positions on boards and commissions," said Muffy Davis, a Blaine County commissioner and one of the three panelists. "Democracy only works when we all do our part and contribute at whatever level we can.” 

Themed “Prioritizing Infrastructure Decisions in a Time of Growth,” the discussion centered on how decisions are made concerning roads, waste management, water supply, public safety and emergency services.

