Those working there are calling it the “COVID Clinic,” a makeshift operation that has evolved in barely three weeks to a finely tuned system making it possible for doctors and nurses to take care of patients from the safety of their own vehicles in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center south of Ketchum.
St. Luke’s Wood River Dr. Julie Lyons told the Mountain Express that a patient who may have COVID-19 symptoms can be evaluated from their car—heart rate, blood pressure, blood draws and all. Patients may be directed to the remote clinic after going through the screening tent if symptoms are present and need further evaluation from a doctor. In addition, staff encourages those experiencing symptoms to call ahead to be seen at the remote clinic, and to visit the clinic prior to entering the emergency room, in order to avoid infecting others.
“I’m really amazed how we’ve come together,” Lyons said.
Lyons calls it a triage team, a group of doctors and nurses assessing oxygen levels and other symptoms to determine how to proceed. Some patients may be sent home with oxygen tanks and asked to return the next day to continue having their symptoms monitored. Blood draws to assess general health can be taken while patients remain in their car, and results are back within 30 minutes.
Through it all, St. Luke’s Health System has pulled in additional staffing from Boise, Buhl and beyond to help, as Wood River physicians were among those hit with coronavirus early on.
Since the quasi-urgent care clinic was formed two and a half weeks ago, a big day might mean seeing 80 patients in their cars, Lyons said. An average day is closer to 20.
Physicians working at the cli-nic only see respiratory system cases. All non-COVID-19 patients can go inside the Physician Office Annex, next to the main hospital building in Ketchum. Those patients undergo thorough scree-ning process before entering the annex to avoid contaminating the clean space.
Most importantly, Lyons said, she is grateful to the patients who have adapted to the new system in place due to the virus.
“Thank you to our patients, thank you for being patient, thank you for being understanding, thank you for being our patients,” she said.
“We want to help them get through this,” she added.
Lyons said there have been fewer new cases coming through the clinic, and that many people are getting better and fully recovering, meaning the isolation order appears to be working.
“Thank you for staying home,” she said.
St. Luke’s has also created a self-triage tool that anyone can use on their website, stlukesonline.org, by typing self-triage in the search bar to get to the symptom checker tool.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Thank you to all of the Drs, nurses, EMTs, fire department, police, and St Luke’s staff for your bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to protect this community. We are all in your debt.
We can't thank these hard working doctors, nurses and volunteers enough for the effort they putting forth during these difficult times. It is comforting to know they are there for our health needs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In