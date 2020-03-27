The Hunger Coalition continues to break records for the number of emergency food packages it is serving at curbside food distribution locations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It hasn’t changed, only escalated,” said Hunger Coalition Communications and Development Director Kristin McMahon. “We continue to see record numbers at our curbside food distributions. We’re preparing and adapting, assuming this could be the new normal.”
By the end of last week, the pantry had served 260 families—about double its typical number, McMahon told the Idaho Mountain Express.
McMahon said no Hunger Coalition programs have been discontinued, but some have been adapted.
“We are including our supplemental school food with food boxes at the pantry since we can no longer distribute them at school,” McMahon said. “And we’re actually still starting seeds in the Clearwater Landscaping greenhouse that we’ll transplant at Bloom Community Farm and The Hope Garden [in Hailey]. In times like these, growing our own food will be more important than ever. We’re still monitoring the situation and will make decisions on our summer programs accordingly.”
McMahon said the new policy of walking out pre-packaged boxes of groceries has been a safer, more efficient response to the increase in participant families.
“Thanks to a small but mighty team of staff and volunteers, the new distribution model is working well,” McMahon said. “While we much prefer walking and talking with families through our normal grocery aisle, the adapted system is better suited for times like these.”
McMahon said the majority of the organization’s 35-person staff is working from home to isolate, while frontline staff are adhering to strict safety measures to maintain their health. In the office, staff is spreading out to reduce exposure to one another. Contact is limited to daily video conferences.
“With the current isolation order, we are trying to keep our team healthy by limiting the number of people we are in contact with,” she said. “Those who are still fulfilling limited roles are required to pass a strict COVID-19 screening ensuring they are healthy and not a part of the at-risk population. Once on site, they must wear masks, gloves, keep their distance, and wash hands frequently.”
McMahon said she has been “humbled” by the generous outpouring of donations since COVID-19 hit home.
“Our community has risen to the occasion and proven we will not stand idly by as hundreds of local families struggle in the wake of this crisis,” she said. “Answering the increase in need while keeping our staff, participants, and volunteers safe and healthy is our number one priority.”
