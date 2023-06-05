Blaine County Annex (copy)

The local DMV office is in the Blaine County Annex in Hailey.

When the Idaho Department of Transportation took the majority of motor vehicle registration transactions in 2022 and made a push for more online operations, they also took the majority of the funding that pays for the operating costs of the local DMV office, said Blaine County Assessor Jim Williams.

Since then, Williams, whose office operates the DMV in Hailey, has worked with legislators and assessors from across the state to find a solution to sustain the brick-and-mortar local offices.

The entire design of the DMV offices, Williams said, was to have the fees cover the cost of providing services to residents in the county offices. The DMV offices by law cannot profit over operating cost. When the fees don’t cover operating costs, it must be subsidized from property taxes, he said.

