The state’s decision to return public school funding back to a calculation based on “average daily attendance” from “enrollment” is wreaking havoc on school district budgets across Idaho, including in Blaine County.
During the pandemic, the Idaho State Board of Education temporarily based school funding on enrollment due to COVID-related unpredictability in attendance numbers.
Now, they will again fund schools based on attendance, which is calculated by the average daily headcount through the first Friday in November, or, the average daily attendance of the highest 28 weeks out of the year, whichever is higher.
School leaders from across the state have advocated for a permanent switch to enrollment-based funding, but Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed such measures.
With daily attendance rates still lower since before the pandemic in most districts, proponents of enrollment-based funding argue that more kids are staying home when sick, online learning options have expanded, and schools should be funded based on the number of students enrolled for which they staff.
Little has said he will re-evaluate following more data collection.
While Idaho schools saw a $330 million increase in funding earmarked for K-12 during the 2023 legislative session, the change in how students are counted could result in a significant drop in the Blaine County School District’s projected revenue from the state; however, that would not impact the district until the 2024-2025 school year.
The state revenue BCSD initially used for their budgeting process was based on 166 support units.
“Think of a support unit as a classroom,” said BCSD Finance Director Valerie Seamons. “And everything that goes into it.” That means everything from the custodian who cleans it to the technology staff to the bus driver, as well as teachers and other staff.
Using the same school year (2022-23) but the daily attendance calculation instead of enrollment, the Idaho Department of Education informed the BCSD they would only get funding for 150 support units.
That translates to a difference of somewhere around $1.5 million.
Another definition, according to the Rural Opportunities Consortium of Idaho, describes support units as “a total number of staff a district needs to serve its student population, calculated based on the number of students served across grade levels and the overall size of districts’ student populations.”
School districts receive “foundation payments” from the state in November, February, and July.
“Going from enrollment to average daily attendance will put almost every school district in the state into protection,” Seamons told the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees at a June 2 budget workshop.
That means the rainy-day “protection” fund (which districts also pay into) gets wiped out and doesn’t have enough to cover everyone who needs it, explained Seamons. Thus, the district is being asked to instead plan for cuts based on about a 6% reduction of the 166 support units--so now it is planning for a budget based on 157 support units.
The fund was designed to give districts a year to plan for cuts if facing significant decreases in enrollment.
If nothing changes legislatively in terms of the funding calculation, or significant changes in student population and attendance rates—it will be next June—in advance of the 2024-2025 school year that some very difficult decisions will need to be made, Seamons said.
At the June 2 meeting, the trustees briefly discussed what future cuts could look like and whether that would mean reducing staff or increasing class size, and potential cuts to programming. But for now, that is all a hypothetical for which they still must prepare.
A potential “game changer,” BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy told the Board of Trustees at the June 2 budget workshop, is whether the state releases the remainder of the promised $330 million to schools—about $120 million. That remainder was budgeted, but has not yet been appropriated.
A number of other variables remain that still could shift BCSD’s number of support units, and the value assigned each support unit, which Seamons said has gone up.
The district will receive a finalized number of allocated support units, and the value of each unit, from the state in July, after everything budget-wise is “trued up,” and following the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Foudy noted the district always conducts an audit in late August by an independent auditor.
In terms of actual changes in student population, while the Wood River Valley has seen a population increase in recent years, that hasn’t necessarily translated into an increase in public school enrollment.
Many districts, including Blaine County, are still not seeing their numbers reach pre-COVID enrollments.
While Blaine County did gain about 200 new Spanish-speaking students during the 2022-2023 school year, they also lost some students, Foudy noted. And it is when those new, mostly younger students get older that they translate into more support units.
Another change effective July 1 has the potential to affect student numbers, Foudy explained to trustees. With Idaho’s updated enrollment laws, for the first time in more than 30 years, students in Idaho can attend school in any district they choose, regardless of their home address.
“I’m curious to see how it impacts the Blaine County School District,” Foudy said in an emailed interview. “For many years, families have wanted to enroll their students in the Blaine County School District for several reasons.” As for why, Foudy cited the unique offerings across the district as well as the families who already commute from outside the district to work in the Wood River Valley.
The updated law comes with caveats, however. The schools must have space, and they are not required to provide transportation for students. Students must have a record of good attendance and behavior, and preference is given to students who live in the district.
Schools already operating on a lottery system would not change their process.
Ernest Hemingway STEAM School, Alturas Elementary, and Hailey Elementary are “pretty close to capacity,” according to Seamons. There is some capacity at Bellevue, she said, depending on grade level, and capacity at Carey. The district is able to define their schools’ capacities.
The BCSD budget hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on June 13 at the Community Campus. The agenda and information packet for that meeting is available on through the BCSD’s website at go.boarddocs.com/id/bcsd61/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=CRVTRH789E3F. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In