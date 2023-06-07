Alturas Elementary (copy)

Alturas Elementary, seen here, is one of three BCSD schools “pretty close to capacity,” according to District Finance Director Valerie Seamons.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The state’s decision to return public school funding back to a calculation based on “average daily attendance” from “enrollment” is wreaking havoc on school district budgets across Idaho, including in Blaine County.

During the pandemic, the Idaho State Board of Education temporarily based school funding on enrollment due to COVID-related unpredictability in attendance numbers.

Now, they will again fund schools based on attendance, which is calculated by the average daily headcount through the first Friday in November, or, the average daily attendance of the highest 28 weeks out of the year, whichever is higher.

