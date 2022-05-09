It’s time for civic-minded Carey residents to help beautify the city.
Mayor Sara Mecham and other city leaders are offering opportunities this week to remove trash, appliances, tires and even junk automobiles more easily and cheaply.
The weeklong event will culminate Saturday with “tire amnesty day,” offering Carey residents free removal of an unlimited number of tires and rims to the landfill. Tires can be dropped off all week at M&J Motors.
Starting today, Monday, May 9, street trash-baggers can begin combing Main Street. Participants are asked to contact Vonnie Olsen at 208-309-2180 to get trash bags. Filled bags must be left on the roadside by Friday evening for pick-up on Saturday morning.
In addition, the city is opening the landfill for old equipment, appliances, cars and other large items from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday. Carey residents who are unable to move large items can contact Roxann Torres at 208-358-3806 to make arrangements for free pickup and hauling.
The Carey transfer station will be taking all sorts of items, including herbicides, pesticides, oil, paints, batteries, scrap metal, small trees and branches and grass and leaves. Participants are asked to separate types of garbage because it goes to different areas in the landfill. There will be a charge for non-separated trash.
Carey residents will be provided with dumpsters located near the Boyd Stocking Pavilion during this event to be used for community clean-up.
“Please use these dumpsters for trash collected on roads, yards, etc. No household trash,” the city said in a statement.
The Carey community is being asked to also consider making property improvements throughout the week: Clean up and fix fences, paint worn areas, trim weeds in front of yards to edge of highway and by fences and buildings, and “adopt” a light pole, ditch bank or vacant lot to keep trimmed through the summer.
Those with more time and energy are encouraged to help others, Mecham said.
“Help a neighbor,” Mecham said in a statement. “Safety is number one. And a sincere thanks to you all.”
UPDATED INFORMATION:
It has just been brought to our attention that the transfer station will only accept (4) tires per address. We apologize for any confusion. Thank you for your patience as we iron out details of this event. By next year we hope to have a well-oiled machine!
This service is only offered to those within the Carey Community.
TIRE AMNESTY UPDATE:
TIRES WITH RIMS: Please make arrangements with M&J Motors to drop off at their shop for rim removal (208) 823-4319. This does not include split rims -removal is dangerous as tires may blow. You will have to make disposal arrangements on your own for these.
TIRES WITHOUT RIMS: If you need assistance to get tires to the
transfer station during Carey Cares week, please contact Roxann Torres to make arrangements (see flier for details). We do have limited resources so if you are able, please make a run to the transfer station on your own. Reach out and help neighbors, too
