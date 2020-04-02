20-04-03 hospital sign 1 WF.jpg
Express photo by Willy Cook

As the COVID-19 caseload continued its exponential rise this week—351 cases were confirmed as of Thursday evening, 95 more the previous day—signs of support for healthcare workers have popped up across the county, especially outside St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. But the hospital isn’t the only frontline in the fight against coronavirus. First responders—especially those in charge of transporting patients to larger facilities—have faced the virus head-on from the start.

Load comments